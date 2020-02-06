Boost immunity with healthy diet using ingredients from FairPrice

With all eyes fixed on the global health emergency caused by the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, it is important we take precautions to minimise our chances of falling sick.

One way to keep yourself protected is by boosting your immune system through a healthy diet.

And what better way to do that than with a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, prepared with fresh ingredients available at FairPrice.

FOR STARTERS

A salad of mixed fresh fruits is a great starter.

The choices are limitless - virtually any fruit can be used to create a fruit salad that suits your taste.

Toss in chunks of US navel oranges (Sunkist Navel Oranges Bag 800g) for their juicy texture and refreshing taste, while reaping the benefits of their high vitamin C content and antibacterial properties.

For a sweet treat, add some slices of Zespri's SunGold Kiwifruit (Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit 4s), which boasts a plethora of health benefits such as aiding digestion and managing blood pressure while containing high levels of vitamins C, K, A and E.

On top of making for an easy and tasty appetiser, fruit salads have the added benefit of helping you get a dose of whole fresh fruits, which typically contain higher levels of fibre and vitamins than fruit juices or processed fruits.

FOR MAINS

For the main course, one of the best proteins to work with would have to be salmon.

At FairPrice, you can choose between Pasar's Fresh Norwegian Whole Salmon or Norwegian Salmon Fillet, which are both loaded with 11 great health benefits including high levels of vitamin B, selenium and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Lightly sear or bake your salmon to minimise the use of excessive oil and pair it with a glaze you can make with the juice and zest of a mandarin orange.

If you don't already have some from Chinese New Year festivities, Pakistani Kinnow Mandarins are available at FairPrice. Their outstanding sweetness make them ideal for this.

On the side, steamed broccoli will provide folates and potassium while helping to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

You can get Fresh China Broccoli at an unbeatable price of two heads for $1.95 at FairPrice during this period.

FOR BEVERAGES

To accompany your meal, a delicious smoothie can be made using avocados and blueberries as base ingredients.

Avocados not only have a creamy taste that makes them stand out, they are also rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals and contain beta-sitosterol, which helps us maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

And blueberries are not called the "king of antioxidants" for nothing.

They contain one of the highest antioxidant levels of all fruits and vegetables and are particularly rich in flavonoids, which help the body combat health issues such as ageing and cancer.

You can get both fruits at FairPrice, which offers Mexico Avocados and Fresh Blueberries alongside other ingredients for making a smoothie, such as yogurt and milk.

While we should take good care to avoid the spread of any illness, we need not forgo the joy that comes with meeting up with our loved ones.

Enjoying a freshly-prepared meal at home surrounded by friends and family can heal not just the body, but the soul too.

Recipe for roasted salmon and vegetables with cucumber yogurt sauce

Preparation time: 60 minutes

Serves four people

(www.fairprice.com.sg/recipes/roasted-salmon-and-vegetables-with-cucumber...)

INGREDIENTS

450g Russet potatoes, cut into large cubes

3 tbsp olive oil

12 asparagus spears, trimmed and halved

2 handfuls cherry tomatoes

1 clove garlic, minced

1 green bell pepper, de-seeded and cut into large cubes

1 medium carrot, large cubes

1.5 tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 salmon fillets, about 150g each

Salt and pepper to taste

CUCUMBER YOGURT SAUCE

Half a cucumber, grated, and excess water squeezed out

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tsp chopped fresh dill, plus extra sprigs for garnish (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp lemon juice

METHOD

1. Heat oven to 200 deg C.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the cucumber, yogurt, dill, one garlic clove, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

3. Rinse salmon and pat dry.

4. Add the potatoes, carrot and one tbsp of olive oil into an ovenproof dish or baking tray lined with baking paper.

5. Roast the potatoes for 20 minutes until they start to brown.

6. Toss the asparagus and bell pepper in with the potatoes, then return to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

7. Throw in the cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinegar and nestle the salmon skin side down in the pan among the vegetables.

8. Drizzle the remaining oil over the pan. Sprinkle with remaining minced garlic clove, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Bake until barely opaque in the centre for 10 to 15 minutes.

9. Serve everything scooped straight from the dish. Garnish with sprigs of dill.