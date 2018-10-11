Boost your day the right way with breakfast muesli topped with honey

Have a healthy, tasty breakfast with muesli and honey products from New Zealand

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Not only does a nourishing breakfast prevent you from reaching out for unhealthy munchies like chocolate bars before lunchtime, it also helps kick-start your metabolism after a night of fasting - hence its name.

You can power up your day with a bowl of muesli sweetened with honey, a naturally sweet superfood filled with antioxidants, with FairPrice's exclusive imports.

The supermarket chain has brought in Nicola's Organic Muesli from New Zealand, which uses ingredients grown without agricultural chemicals such as fungicide, herbicide, insecticides, growth regulator and colour and flavour enhancers.

Organic farms are clean, green and sustainable and when you purchase certified organic goods, you support this food production system.

Nicola's Organic Muesli comes in three varieties.

The first is Nicola's Organic Unsweetened (675g, $10.90), a blend of organic whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruits, with no added fat or sugar.

Nicola's Organic Gluten Free Wheat Free Toasted (535g, $12.90) boasts honey toasted organic rice flakes, lightly toasted buckwheat groats (hulled kernels of cereal grains), a blend of seeds and dried fruit, with a sprinkle of cornflakes, and is free of gluten and wheat.

Lastly, Nicola's Organic Maple Almond Toasted (575g, $10.90) features organic rolled oats toasted in delicious maple syrup and vanilla extract, and mixed with slivered almonds, raisins and sunflower seeds.

To add a hint of sweetness to your muesli, opt for another FairPrice exclusive, the 100 per cent pure and natural Arataki Honey.

Arataki Honey is the largest integrated beekeeping enterprise in the Southern hemisphere, operating over 20,000 hives across New Zealand - ensuring quality and traceability every step of the way.

Its star product is the Arataki Honey Clover (500g, $15.90), a floral honey from the pink and white clover blossoms that grow on farms and pastures throughout New Zealand.

Its unique mild taste has made it popular around the world.

The other two varieties are Arataki Honey Manuka UMF5+ (500g, $42.95) and Arataki Honey Multi Flora (500g, $15.90).

So boost your day the right way with a bowl of muesli.

Toasted muesli

INGREDIENTS

400g Nicola’s Organic Muesli

100g mixed nuts (no added salt)

100g dried fruit

75g mixed seeds (linseed, sunflower and sesame)

150ml water or low-fat milk

100ml canola or sunflower oil

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

METHOD

1. Combine dry ingredients (except dried fruit) in a large shallow roasting pan.

2. Combine wet ingredients in separate bowl and pour over the dry mixture.

3. Mix well.

3. Bake at 190 deg C for 20 minutes to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until crisp

and golden.

4. Add dried fruit as desired. Leave to cool and store in air-tight container.