Break fast with online Ramadan offerings, ready meals

Ramadan 2020 is different because of the circuit breaker and Covid-19, but you can still break fast with a good meal even while staying home. Here are some suggestions:

HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

The Ramadan Menu at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium has classic dishes such as Mutton Kebab (above), Ayam Pongteh and Nasi Kuning. You can also replace them with other dishes in the same category.

It costs $80.25, with a flat delivery fee of $20. But spend above $200 and delivery is free.

Visit singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/eshop to order. Check the promo box to get a 25 per cent discount.

TIFFANY CAFE & RESTAURANT

Over at Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre), you can enjoy a free serving of durian pengat and half price off your next purchase if you order its family meals in advance (from $38 for two). Call 9270-7139 to order.

PHOTO: FURAMA CITY CENTRE

CUMI BALI

If you are hankering for a taste of Bali, Cumi Bali (66 Tanjong Pagar Road, Tel: 9385-2116) offers delivery via the usual delivery platforms or at cumibali.oddle.me. Its key dishes include its namesake Cumi Bali ($35, left) and Sate Madura ($18).

PHOTO: CUMI BALI

FATBURGER SINGAPORE

Fatburger Singapore offers a Fat Bundle (from $50, with mains, sides, golden churros and drinks). You can order other popular items too. Delivery is $8 via order.fatburgersg.com, using the code FBRAMADAN.

PHOTO: DEELISH BRANDS

GREENIES

If you are planning to make your family eat more greens, head to Greenies (www.greenies.com.sg) for the Rainbow Box ($35), which has pre-cut vegetables, or All-U-Need Super Combo ($68), which comes with rice, eggs, tofu and vegetables.

PHOTO: GLIFE

Quote TNP10 to get a 10 per cent discount off your first order, and you get free delivery for orders above $39.

FROZEN MEALS

Never underestimate a frozen meal. It could be one of the most delicious things you have during this period.

The Halia's Spicy Chilli Crab Spaghettini (above) PHOTO: THE HALIA,

You can buy a week's worth of frozen break fast meals from The Halia (Singapore Botanic Gardens, Tel: 8798-0180). Dishes include Singapore-style Spicy Chilli Crab Spaghettini ($21.40), Braised Wagyu "Nasi Lemak" ($21.19) and Creamy Cauliflower and Shallot Bake ($17.12). Order via thehalia.com/haliadelivery and do it before May 30 to get a 20 per cent discount.

Taste Asia's Claypot Chicken Rice from 7-Eleven (above). PHOTO: 7-ELEVEN

Lastly, 7-Eleven has launched five halal-certified Taste Asia ready meals that you can "whip up" in three minutes.

Try the Claypot Chicken Rice or Fried Rice with Grilled Chicken ($3.80 each, $6.90 for two) if you are hungry, or a vegetarian porridge ($2.20) if you want something light.