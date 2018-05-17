Break fast at these Ramadan buffets

Ramadan is here and eateries are prepped for the break fast rush. This year, there are many options available, and buffets are the popular choice. Here are 10 suggestions:

Where: Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts,

Tel: 6589-7799

Price: From $78

Carousel presents the best of BBQ with an array of tantalising dishes. From tonight, it is barbecue favourites at the Mediterranean and Asian counters with highlights such as Applewood Smoked Barbecue Beef Ribs, Thai Barbecue Stuffed Squid with Spicy Dipping Sauce and Traditional Malay Boneless Ayam Percik.

Where: Rumah Rasa, Bay Hotel Singapore

Tel: 6818-6681

Price: From $35

Tuck into a variety of cuisine, from Chick Kut Teh to Ayam Woku Belanga, a marinated chicken seasoned in spice mixture from North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Another speciality is the Bebek Cabai Ijo, an Indonesian braised duck dish.

Where: VeganBurg, 44 Jalan Eunos,

Tel: 6844-6868

Price: $12.90 a la carte

VeganBurg launches the Rasa Sayang Burg, which is available only for two months. The burger combines South-east Asian flavours paired with Singapore's first-ever vegan sunny-side up egg on a burger.

Where: Hilton Singapore,

Tel: 6737-2233

Price: From $68

Hilton Singapore's popular Halal-certified Iftar buffet pop-up restaurant returns with an array of 90 dishes. Expect six stations and signature dishes such as bubur lambuk daging, soup kambing and beef rendang. The spread also highlights speciality international cuisine - there is an Indian corner, a Moroccan section, Chinese dim sum and Japanese sushi and maki rolls.

Where: Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre,

Tel: 6733-8333

Price: $85

While there is a regular international spread of food, the highlight of the meal is the Nasi Ambeng corner, where a chef will create your own plate. Fill it up with classics such as black bean crayfish, chilli crab, ikan assam pedas and laksa.

Where: Blue Jasmine, Park Hotel Farrer Park,

Tel: 6824-8851

Price: $58

Ramadan at Blue Jasmine starts tonight, with a different theme each week showcasing Thai and regional flavours. There will be Curry Night, Grill & Roast Night, Herbs & Spices Night and Seafood Night. But desserts remain the same. You get Malay kuehs as well as Thai desserts such as durian sticky rice and Thai coconut ice cream.

Where: AquaMarine, Marina Mandarin Singapore,

Tel: 6845-1111

Price: From $72

AquaMarine has teamed up with Garuda Indonesia for its Ramadan dinner buffet. There will be Indonesian dishes such as Rendang Padang, Ayam Betutu and Nasi Goreng Kampung by guest chef Vindex Tengker, the airlines' vice-president of in-flight services, besides cultural performances on selected days. And you have a chance to win a trip to Bali and Belitung.

Where: 21 on Rajah, Days Hotel Singapore At Zhongshan Park,

Tel: 6808-6847

Price: From $46

The restaurant has a series of buffets with the theme Lauk Padang from tonight. There will be Padang dishes alongside the usual Mediterr-Asian signature items and designated prayer rooms are provided within the hotel for diners' convenience.

Where: Chef Wan's Kitchen, #02-14 Esplanade Mall

Tel: 6397-4911

Price: From $35.50

It transforms from an a la carte restaurant to a buffet eatery just for Ramadan. Signature dishes such as Chicken Rendang, Sambal Petai Udang, Chef Wan's Selangor Beef Rendang and Lala Masak Kunyit will be available on the line.

For those who prefer to break fast in the comfort of home...

Where: Furama RiverFront, Singapore,

Tel: 6739-6463

Price: $68 for four

The hotel is offering the Ramadan Takeaway set, consisting of six dishes (highlights are Beef Rendang and Chef's Specialty Chicken), desserts and drinks. You can order this in advance or on the same day if you place your order before 2pm.