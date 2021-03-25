Break out of your grocery rut with new FairPrice campaign

Do you always go to the supermarket on the same day every week and restock with the same products?

If you are stuck in a grocery shopping rut, now would be a good time to switch up your routine with FairPrice's Lift Up Everyday campaign, which kicks off today.

Expect promotions and discounts every day of the week - so you get to vary your experiences and try new things with every trip.

In addition, save up every day of the week.

The Pioneer Generation can enjoy 3 per cent off their purchases at FairPrice stores every Monday when they show their Pioneer Generation card at checkout.

FairPrice has been extending a 2 per cent discount to senior citizens aged 60 and above when they shop on Tuesdays, while the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation enjoy 3 per cent off their purchases every Wednesday when they show their Pioneer or Merdeka Generation card during checkout.

What's more, look out for new products on promotion every Thursday.

Plus! members can present any Plus! card to get 50 per cent off selected fresh produce, such as Pasar Korean Maehyang Strawberry 250g ($4.45 per punnet, usual price $8.90 per punnet).

This deal is limited to four units a member a day unless otherwise stated, while stocks last.

In addition, receive up to 20 per cent off must-buy products (limited to six units each purchase), such as Haagen-Dazs Pint assorted 440ml-473ml (three for $25, usual price $43.50) and Dynamo Laundry Power Gel assorted 2.7kg/3kg (two for $14.95, usual price $26.70).

Furthermore, get up to 25 per cent off purchase-with-purchase (PWP) items, you can buy up to four units of each PWP product with minimum spend of $25.

So grab deals on Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea With Wolfberry 4 x 6 x 250ml ($7.55, usual price $10.90) and Naturel Pure Olive Oil 2L ($18.50, usual price $26.90).

Sign up for free to be a Plus! member to earn LinkPoints for each store purchase above $20 nett in a single receipt. Simply present your Plus! card before making payment.

Of course, there are also long-term promotions that you can take advantage of at FairPrice, any time during the week.

FairPrice Housebrand consists of quality daily essentials that are up to 15 per cent cheaper than comparable products of leading brands.

With over 2,000 products ranging from fresh produce to household items to choose from, you can always be assured of getting the biggest bang for your buck.

Meanwhile, wine lovers can sign up for Just Wine Club, a fee-based membership club under FairPrice, to get an additional 8 per cent discount off all wine selections on top of other discounts.

The membership discount on wines is applicable for purchases made at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, as well as FairPrice Services. Terms and conditions apply.

Take in the artisan vibe at FairPrice Xpress in Bukit Timah

If you are around the Bukit Timah area, be sure to check out the newly opened FairPrice Xpress at 22 Sixth Avenue.

Located near Sixth Avenue MRT station, the convenience store with a strong artisan vibe will serve as a one-stop destination for quick and filling meals, afternoon pick-me-ups and daily essentials.

Upon entering, be greeted by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and enticing baked goods - ideal for the breakfast and lunch crowd or even those who want a quick bite as they go about their daily errands.

As part of a collaboration with Europastry, customers can find classic breakfast treats such as croissants, baguettes and doughnuts available throughout the day.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

With dining areas available, you can choose to sit and eat or enjoy your food and beverage while shopping.

Apart from the usual packaged goods expected from a convenience store, FairPrice Xpress also offers a wide range of fresh produce and gourmet selections.

From freshly picked fruits and farm-fresh vegetables to gourmet cheeses, step up your shopping experience without losing the convenience.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Look out too for its range of dairy-free, sugar-free and gluten-free products to meet the needs of those with special dietary requirements.

Tempted to visit but working late? Not to worry, FairPrice Xpress Sixth Avenue is open until 11pm daily, so you can still chill and hang out there at night. Sharing a 1-litre bottle of draft beer with family or friends and relaxing sounds like a perfect way to end the day.