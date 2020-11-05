Bringing Yuletide cheer Singapore-style

Dole Frozen Blueberries and Whole Strawberries 340g/454g ($9.95 for two, usual price $16 for two).

In the spirit of Christmas, FairPrice has put together curated products and promotions for a delightful festive season.

Close out 2020 with a celebration close to home, thanks to the local supermarket chain's A Finest Christmas Made In Singapore campaign that kicks off today till Dec 30, and make it the most wonderful time of the year.

CHRISTMAS CATALOGUE

There is nothing in the world quite like a Christmas feast in Singapore, featuring an array of traditional festive and local favourites.

Party hosts will have their needs covered in this year's catalogue, a one-stop guide to Christmas feasting, prepping and gifting, available at all FairPrice stores from today.

Expect festive must-haves for The Classy Buddy, who is always ready to treat guests to classic Christmas dishes.

If you are more of The Super Local host, you can find a wonderful selection to create potluck favourites.

There is also an assortment of chips, drinks and gifts for The Easygoing Pal, the host who enjoys a fuss-free Christmas party.

CHRISTMAS DRAW

What is Christmas without presents?

FairPrice is playing Santa and bringing Yuletide cheer by giving away $160,000 worth of FairPrice Gift Cards.

Every $30 spent at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, Unity, Scan & Go and Warehouse Club allows shoppers to qualify for a chance at the lucky draw, taking place today till Dec 30.

For FairPrice Online and Scan & Go customers, every $30 spent (excluding surcharge and delivery fees) on orders successfully delivered during this qualifying period entitles you to one chance at the lucky draw.

There will be 40 winners weekly, and 320 winners across eight weeks.

Each winner will receive $500 worth of FairPrice Gift Cards, terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPChristmasDraw.

CHRISTMAS RECIPES

In line with the Finest Christmas Made In Singapore campaign theme, FairPrice is showcasing eight unique Christmas recipes infused with a local twist.

Best of all, you can impress your family and friends with these easy-to-make dishes in under 45 minutes.

For example, learn how to prepare the mouth-watering Salted Egg Pork Roulade that offers up a sweet and salty flavour.

You also cannot go wrong with the Yule Ham Sandwich, featuring a traditional soft bun and sauce imbued with local flavours, or the Christmas Kuih Party (Kuih Pie Tee), which will bring about a party in your mouth.

Tuck into the Peking Turkey Roll that combines a sweet sauce with the crispness of the turkey skin and the crunch of cucumber, all in one bite.

And what is Christmas without cookies?

Try the Berry Christmas Cookies, which are guaranteed to leave you wanting more - and leaving none for Santa.

Dig into desserts such as Santa's Tower with its bright red and sweet soft belly, or take a bite out of the layers of fresh fruits and cream in the Rojak Trifle.

Lastly, show off your artistic skills with Rudolph's Gin-gle, where you can unleash your inner kid by decorating your version of the drink with marshmallows and leftover ingredients like rosemary and cranberries.

The recipe cards will be available in all stores from Nov 15, but you can check out the e-versions at www.fairprice.com.sg/christmas/ from today.

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Even better than stocking up for the season is saving money while you are at it with FairPrice's weekly promotions from now till Dec 30.

This first week's deals - valid from today till Wednesday - include the Farmland Tempura Chicken Nuggets Original/Hot & Spicy 400g ($6.95 for two, usual price $8.60 for two), boasting crispy skin and a soft middle - perfect for a midday snack.

Cooking pasta for the family gets easier when you can buy one Polli Pasta Sauce Assorted 190g and get another free (usual price $4.50).

For those with a sweet tooth, enjoy the taste of the aromatic, soft and buttery Bauli Croissant Assorted 50g ($1.30 for two, usual price $2.40 for two), and let the sweet milkiness of Vergani Assorted Pochettes 80g ($4.45, usual price $4.95) melt in your mouth.

Do not forget to munch away on healthy fruits that are full of antioxidants and vitamins by grabbing the Dole Frozen Blueberries and Whole Strawberries 340g/454g ($9.95 for two, usual price $16 for two).

Check out more Christmas promotions at www.fairprice.com.sg/store-weekly-ads/christmas-deals.