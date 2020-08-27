Celebrate food moments with FairPrice Finest's new campaign

Hit by wanderlust while stuck in Singapore this year?

Then celebrate FairPrice Finest's anniversary with the Finest Festival and this year's theme, Create The World's Finest Moments, as the supermarket chain brings memorable food moments across cultures and countries to shoppers here.

With FairPrice Finest's spread of wine and cheese, create the perfect Sobremesa - the Spanish tradition of relaxing at the table after a heavy meal - and make meaningful conversations with friends and family.

Or practise lagom - the Swedish word for "just the right amount" - with ingredients to create well-balanced meals like Foglia Sublime salad, Cocobella Yoghurt and Grove Avocado Oil.

And if you miss travelling, feed your feelings of Natsukashii - a Japanese term to describe reminiscences - with premium international selections like Fix & Fogg spreads, Corkers Olive Oil Crisps and Hakutsuru Sake that will bring you small, joyous moments and spark fond travel memories.

On top of that, FairPrice Finest has curated three Spotify playlists for these food moments to offer shoppers an immersive experience in-store or when they cook at home.

Look out, too, for a series of short videos showcasing tips and tricks to enjoy the various food moments with FairPrice Finest products on Instagram (@finestfoodsg).

Participants of the social media contest stand to win $50 FairPrice Gift Vouchers and have the dish they miss recreated for them.

To join, simply upload your travel food photo on Instagram with #ourfinestmoments. Visit bit.ly/finestfestival2020 for more details.

What's more, a slew of exciting promotions will be happening exclusively at FairPrice Finest.

As part of its Purchase with Purchase offer, save up to 60 per cent on selected Bodum products when you spend a minimum of $25 in one receipt.

Get a stamp with a minimum spend of $60 in one receipt and collect four stamps from today till Sept 9 to redeem a La Gourmet Shogun K-essential 3-piece Cut Board set.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Count on more flavour with FairPrice Housebrand condiments and seasonings

Simple and quick dinner ideas are within reach with FairPrice Housebrand's selection of condiments and seasonings for a range of cuisines like chicken curry and stir-fry dishes, as well as for different cooking methods like stewing, pan-frying, deep-frying, dipping or as a marinade.

From Teochew Steamed Fish and Mee Goreng to steak and barbecue meals, choose from the best ingredients and quality products which are all on Price Freeze.

Trans fat-free and naturally cholesterol-free, the FairPrice Light Soya Sauce 660ml and Healthier Choice Symbol-endorsed FairPrice Dark Soya Sauce 660ml ($1.85 each) are authentic fermented soya sauces using pure cultures of soya sauce fungus and soya sauce yeasts.

It uses five main ingredients - non-GMO soya beans, non-GMO wheat, Australian rock salt, Australian Sugar and water - with no flavour enhancers.

Grab the FairPrice Oyster Sauce 430ml ($2), known to bring out the umami taste in foods while adding a savoury and sweet taste to all cuisines. It is a Healthier Choice, is trans-fat free and naturally cholesterol-free.

It is made using plump and fresh oysters that are farmed in a controlled environment, boiled in salt water and concentrated to the required protein and sugar content.

The oyster extract is then mixed with water, sugar, salt and modified starch, and cooked to a high temperature to produce oyster sauce.

SPICY

To add spicy and sour flavours, the FairPrice Chilli Sauce 320g ($1.10) and FairPrice Tomato Ketchup 320g ($0.90) are the perfect choices for dipping and cooking.

If you want an easy and convenient way to cook chicken curry in 20 minutes, the FairPrice Asian Recipe Paste Mix-Chicken Curry 200g ($2) won't disappoint.

The trans fat-free product is made with the freshest ingredients and you can add coconut milk to the paste to achieve ideal richness.

When it comes to seasonings for enhanced flavours, the FairPrice Fine Salt 500g ($0.35) will meet your daily cooking and baking needs.

For extra oomph, opt for the FairPrice Ground Black Pepper 50g ($2), made from 100 per cent pure ground black pepper of the finest quality, delivering a spicy aroma and earthy heat to your soup, salad or pasta.

On the other hand, the FairPrice Ground White Pepper 50g ($2.35) is perfect for adding flavour to soups and marinades for your meat and poultry.

Made from 100 per cent pure ground white pepper of the finest quality, it will deliver a peppery bite suitable for all cuisines.

One-pot meal recipe for chestnut chicken rice

SERVES FOUR

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp Rice Bran Oil

6 slices Ginger

300g Chicken thigh, skinned, deboned and cut into cubes

12 dried Shiitake mushrooms, soaked to soften, sliced thinly

1 cup frozen corn kernel

1.5 cups (290g) brown rice, washed and drained

16 peeled chestnuts

3 cups (750ml) fat-free chicken stock or water

FairPrice Fine Salt to taste

FairPrice Ground White Pepper to taste

MARINADE

1/2 tbsp FairPrice Light Soya Sauce

1/2 tbsp FairPrice Dark Soya Sauce

1 tbsp Chinese cooking wine

¼ tsp FairPrice Fine Salt

METHOD

1. Marinate chicken with light and dark soya sauce, Chinese cooking wine and salt. Cover and leave for 30 minutes. You can also marinate it overnight and use it the next day for immediate cooking.

2. Steam chestnuts for 15 to 20 minutes until soft. Set aside.

3. Wash and rinse the rice well. Set aside.

4. In a wok or non-stick pan, heat oil and stir-fry ginger until fragrant. Add chicken, mushrooms and corn kernel and stir-fry until three-quarters done. Do not overcook the chicken while in the wok.

5. Add drained rice and stir-fry for 3 to 5 minutes until rice grains are dry and separate. Add salt and ground white pepper to taste.

6. Transfer everything into rice cooker, place chestnuts on top and add fat-free chicken stock or water.

7. Cook until rice and ingredients are done. Garnish with spring onion. Serve hot.

All of the above can be done using a pressure cooker as well