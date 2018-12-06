Celebrating Christmas at home? Try these festive food ideas

Christmas is a great excuse for a gathering. There's nothing like having a few friends over for drinks and bites. Here are some ideas for a festive party at home.

COLD STORAGE

Cold Storage has an array of treats that you can order now and get in time for your Christmas party.

Perfect for Christmas traditionalists, the Lavish Christmas Feast ($169.95) includes turkey, roast beef and bone-in ham. Serving up to 10 guests, this set comes with a complimentary bottle of Vinédos de Chile Cabernet Sauvignon and is real value for money.

Indulge in quality Christmas Classics with Cold Storage exclusives such as the Butterball Roasted Turkey ($64.95) and Burgers' Smokehouse Herb Roasted Turkey ($59.95), or pamper loved ones with the Manuka Honey Bone-in ham ($89.95) and all-new ready-to-roast Beef Tomahawk ($54.90), a French-trimmed ribeye that is cut from the fore-rib.

For a truly lavish touch, savour the delectable freshness of Pacific Oysters ($39.90 for 18), with a special promotion of $10 off the second set onwards.

Complement your Christmas feast with the Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Purple and Green Kale ($14.95) and Salmon Spinach Quiche ($39,90).

To pre-order, visit coldstorage.com.sg/site/christmas-2018. Cold Storage will take orders up to Dec 20.

FOLKLORE

One of my favourite Christmas menus this year comes from Folklore (Destination Singapore Beach Road, Tel: 9021-9700).

From Dec 14, Chef Damian D'Silva presents seven Eurasian dishes - available for dine-in and take away - and without a sliver of turkey in sight.

Try the White Debal (from $42) with chicken, mustard seeds, vinegar, spice paste and house-made pickles. The Dry Mutton Curry (from $42) is also very good. The meat is cooked with dry spices like cumin, fennel and coriander seeds.

FIREBAKE

This month, Firebake (237 East Coast Road, Tel: 9784-2950) offers the Festive Chicken ($55), with trumpet mushrooms and a chicken slow-cooked in its own stock. Pair this with lots of Firebake's amazing bread. This will be the perfect addition to a Christmas party because who doesn't love a roast chicken? Give them two days' notice if you want to order.

MARKS & SPENCER

Have lots of cute bites around the house, so they can be conversation starters when the mood starts to sag.

The Iced Reindeer Biscuits ($12.90) from Marks & Spencer are adorable. They're butter cookies, so they'll go with anything.

B.UTTER CAKES BY ANN

Another Yuletide treat to try this year? B.Utter Cakes By Ann's Signature Brownies ($18) which come in a festive gift box, or Truffle Brownies ($20, with white truffle oil) if you're up for a twist. To order, e-mail hellobcakes@gmail.com.

GLAM.D

Enjoy the season's glorious feasting, and wash it all down with carb-blocking weight loss drinks from GLAM.D.

The drinks, from the healthy diet brand from South Korea, are available exclusively at more than 50 Guardian stores and Guardian online.

The range includes the lemon-flavoured Easy Slim ($31 for box of 15) and coffee-flavoured Glam Café Original ($35 for box of 30). Both contain Garcinia Cambogia extract, which is effective in blocking dietary carbohydrates from converting into body fat.

LOW CALORIE LINE

Can't resist reaching for a soda? At only five calories, water jelly treats from the Low Calorie Line will let you maintain your daily calorie limits.

The 5Kcal Water Jelly ($3, in apple, peach and mango flavours) drink contains fruit purée and natural sweeteners and is bursting with delicious fruity flavour.