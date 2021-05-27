Cheers spreads happy moments with savings on over 100 products

FairPrice's Cook Up Fantastic Foodventures campaign, which runs from today till July 7, encourages parents to embark on a food adventure with their kids.

From now till Aug 2, get more bang for your buck when you buy your favourite beverages, snacks and ready-to-eat products at Cheers, with promotions on more than 100 products over 10 weeks.

As we go through phase two restrictions together, we could do with good vibes to lift our spirits.

In a bid to create some positivity during these tough times, Cheers is rolling out a new campaign.

Imagine finding a Cheer Up Card in your shopping bag, put in there by the convenience store chain's friendly cashiers.

These cute, funny cards aim to encourage shoppers to appreciate their smile, which makes any difficult day just a little bit better.

With more than 160 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets across Singapore, including all Esso petrol stations, you can always find goodies to make a moment cheerful.

Drop by at a store near you to pick up your favourite items or order them from the Cheers store on food delivery platforms such as GrabFood or Foodpanda and enjoy them in the safety of your homes.

Cheers is also offering three themed deals - Cheers for Breakfast On The Go , Cheers for Treats After Studying and Cheers for Munchies On Movie Night.

Rushing for your next Zoom appointment or home-based learning lesson?

Then get energised with quick breakfast sets from just $1.90.

You can also reward yourself or your kids with a sweet treat after a hard day's work with your favourite snacks, which are all at more than 20 per cent off.

Or cosy up with your partner and binge-watch that must-see series, with discounts of up to 30 per cent on munchies or drinks which you can stock up on now.

The good stuff does not end there.

Highlights include the Jumbo 600 Gardenia 100% Wholemeal Extra Soft & Fine ($3.50), the perfect way to kick-start your morning.

The bread is freshly baked in Singapore with 100 per cent wholemeal flour specially milled to its finest form and sweetened with stevia leaf extract, which is 25 per cent lower in sugar yet delivers the same great taste.

Rich in fibre and iron, the Gardenia brand is usually associated with qualities such as good taste, freshness, trust and reliability.

If you are feeling peckish, grab a Snickers Almond Bar ($1.50) with its perfect combination of nougat, almonds, caramel and chocolate, or a Mars Bar Chocolate ($1.50), which features nougat and toasted almonds coated with milk chocolate to add a pop of happiness to your day.

Wind down with your loved ones after work and pair your stay-home meals with Brothers Cider ($15.50 for two bottles). Expect a wide range of invigorating fruit cider flavours such as Wild Fruit and Toffee Apple.

Alternatively, discover the all-new Tiger Crystal ($8.70 for two cans).

It is filtered at -1 deg C, which provides a unique and innovative Crystal Cold filtration process, locking in the beer's most desirable flavours and aromatic smells.

These drinks can be accompanied with the ultimate comfort food, Lay's Potato Chips ($4.55), where each chip is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Lastly, indulge in the exclusive and limited offer on the new Magnum Mint ice cream ($4.20).

Expect a velvety smooth mint ice cream dipped in Magnum Classic chocolate, with crunchy caramelised sugar pieces that you can treat yourself to at home.

With the June school holidays coming up, FairPrice's Cook Up Fantastic Foodventures campaign - which runs from today till July 7 - encourages parents to embark on a food adventure with their brood.

Cooking with children is an amazing way to spend quality time with them and teach them to develop a positive relationship with food.

Simply visit http://bit.ly/FPFF21 and look out for the three stories with step-by-step instructions on how to prepare child-friendly meals such as Prawn Taco, Minced Chicken Rice Balls and Mixed Berry French Toast.

Activity sheets are also provided online for children to complete and have fun with while learning about nutritional value.

The Prawn Taco story in Journey To Lime Island features characters Cheeky Cheese, Super Prawns and Sleepy Tomato, who go on an adventure but face obstacles along the way until Super Prawns save the day.

Meanwhile, the Minced Chicken Rice Balls story revolves around Worried Carrot, Calm Corn and Panicky Peas, who are friends hiking Mt Teriyaki when the volcano erupts.

Lastly, Mixed Berry French Toast tells the tale of three Playful Eggs who are on their way to class and almost do not make it.

So bond with your little ones over Fantastic Foodventures today for some free and easy family fun. - KAVYA THEENAN