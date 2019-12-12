Christmas cheer and feasts

EPICUREAN MARKET 2019

Epicurean Market kicks off tomorrow at Marina Bay Sands with in-restaurant events hosted by celebrity chefs. This weekend at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, get bites from top restaurants (such as lobster roll from DB Bistro & Oyster Bar and Spago's porcini agnolotti), a Christmas market selling sustainable produce, drinks from mixologists and masterclasses.

Tickets at $49 are available at www.marinabaysands.com/epicureanmarket

FESTIVE DESSERT

Festive dining is at Swensen's till the end of the month. End the meal with the Sticky Date Pudding ($11.80). The warm dessert topped with vanilla ice cream and finished with a salted caramel drizzle will make you shout "Ho Ho Ho" when you're done.

CHRISTMAS STEAMBOAT

Given our love for hotpot, why not have that for Christmas? Hua Ting Steamboat (Claymore Connect, Tel: 6739-6628) is offering a Steamboat Festive Set menu at $88 a person, available till Jan 1. Highlights include tiger prawns, bamboo clams and turkey meatballs.

STARS OF CHRISTMAS

Fulfil someone's Christmas wish with Stars Of Christmas. Till Dec 16, pick a name of a beneficiary on the Christmas tree at the lobby of Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

This year, the programme supports welfare organisations such as Children's Cancer Foundation, Lutheran Community Care Services and other children's welfare organisations under Community Chest.