Christmas takeaways to impress your guests

The Christmas feeding frenzy can faze the unprepared, but we have a helpline - takeaways.

Order a few of these to ensure you will always have something to feed someone. Here are some suggestions.

Chicken is easy for parties because anyone can eat it.

Oporto Singapore's Flamin' Hot Xmas Feast includes two chickens that are flame-grilled Portuguese-style and brush-basted in either Original Chilli Sauce or a tangy Lemon & Herb sauce.

You will also get a choice of either spicy rice or hot chips and other items such as crunchy coleslaw and grilled corn.

It is $160 for the set but if you order via the website (www.oporto.sg), you will pay only $100.

If you pick up the order at the Holland Piazza outlet, it will be $80.

For a ribs-centric gathering, Morganfield's has a whole menu of items that should please your guests.

The Barbeque Beef Rib (from $189.90 for a whole rack), Roast Beef Ribeye (from $189.90) and the Orange Marmalade Glazed Whole Gammon Ham ($149.90) should do the trick. Just add $30 for sides such as cranberry salad and sweet potato fries to accompany the meat.

You will need to give them three days' notice.

Order via www.morganfields.com.sg. It is free delivery for orders above $300 or you can opt to self-collect.

ORGANIC

How about offering your guests an organic meal? That should impress them.

Ryan's Grocery (29 Binjai Park, Tel: 6463-3933) has the Christmas Pork Set ($198, good for eight) with Roast Pork Collar Rolled, Ryan's Honey Baked Ham and Roast Turkey with Chestnut stuffing.

If an entire set is too much for you, they do a la carte items too, such as Australian Organic Black Angus Beef Ribeye Roast with Mediterranean Marinades (from $188) and Roast Whole Chicken ($58).

The Peranakan (Claymore Connect, Tel: 6262-4728) is offering its popular Christmas Roast Turkey with Nasi Buah Keluak Stuffing ($138) or Nasi Ulam Stuffing ($168). The turkey is marinated in Peranakan herbs and spices such as chillies, ginger and lemongrass before a long slow-roast in the oven to get a crispy skin.

If you want something impressive on the table, one of the year's most beautiful offerings comes from InterContinental Singapore.

Its Carousel Fruit Cake ($98, for 900g) has brandy and rum fruit cake with chocolate. While the inside is tasty, the outside is simply gorgeous and whimsical.

To order, call 6825-1132 or visit the hotel's Festive Shoppe located at the entrance from Bugis Junction.

Want a conversation starter? The Sambal Log Cake ($70 per kg) from The Square@Furama will do just that. It is a pink sponge with sambal cream frosting.

If this choice is too controversial and you want a standby cake, order the Salted Egg Yolk Log Cake ($70) at the same time via furama.com/specials/riverfront/xmas2018.

There is a 20 per cent discount for all takeaway items.