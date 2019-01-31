PEN CAI WITH A TWIST

From tomorrow till Feb 10, The Song of India (Scotts Road, Tel: 6836-0055) serves pen cai with an Indian twist. Its Tandoori Spiced Treasure Pot ($98) mixes ingredients such as abalone slices and salmon with the unexpected such as lamb and spices like garam masala, paprika and ground turmeric.

ONIGIRI FOR CNY

Just for Chinese New Year, 7-Eleven is offering two limited-run Japanese rice treats - the Chicken Bak Kwa Onigiri and Spicy Chilli Shrimp Onigiri ($2.50 each, or $4.80 for two). The former contains chicken jerky and floss, while the latter is made with hae bee hiam and has a sambal taste. They contain no pork or lard.

HAKKA TREATS

Abacus Seeds (from $8) from Pang's Hakka Delicacies is a version of a classic dish that should impress your guests. You can serve a whole table of traditional Hakka dishes too, such as Hakka Muah Chee (from $15), Yam Cake ($8) and Hakka Mee Tai Mak (from $6). Order via WhatsApp (Tel: 9021-7507) and give them a day's notice. Collection is at Antoinette (30 Penhas Road).

PIG'S EARS

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with a plate of crispy pig's ears. The Butcher's Wife (Yong Siak Street, Tel: 6221-9307) is selling this delicacy at $25, and it comes with a bottle of Estrella Galicia lager beer. This will be available between 6pm and 8pm till Feb 17.