CNY Food FYI

FEAST AT CLARKE QUAY

From now till Feb 8, Park Hotel Clarke Quay is serving its Chinese New Year menu from $388 for a table of four. Highlights include festive staples like Braised Baby Abalone with Chinese Mushroom, Sea Cucumber and Chinese Spinach, and Steamed Red Garoupa with Yellow Bean Paste. And for $38, you can add a serving of Auspicious Abundance Yu Sheng. Call 6593-8825 for reservations and information.

HOT FROM YUN NANS

This Chinese New Year, the must-try at Yun Nans is the Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot (from $168), with a stock made out of aged hen and aged dry-cured ham. To order, call the Jewel Changi Airport (Tel: 6908-3677) or Westgate (Tel: 6970-9891) outlets.

NUTS AND ABALONE NIBBLES

Local brand Nibbles has combined two things we love during this festive season - macadamia nuts and abalone.

You can buy these from the Nibbles e-store (farmgrocer.sg) or at the Chinese New Year Bazaar 2020 at Temple Street till Jan 24. The nuts go for $25 a bag. Use the code "nibbles" for 20 per cent off and free shipping if you spend above $100.

LESS SWEET

Keep sugar consumption down this festive season with Marigold Less Sugar Jasmine Green Tea ($2.50 for six 250ml packs). It has 40 per cent less sugar and an aromatic scent of jasmine with freshly brewed premium real tea leaves.