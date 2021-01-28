CNY Food FYI

SKIPPY ICE CREAM BAR

Keep a stash of the limited edition Skippy Ice Cream Bar ready as emergency Chinese New Year treats. It is sold exclusively at FairPrice at a special price (five sticks at $12.90, usually $14.90). This made-in-Korea ice cream has a crunchy exterior shell, with peanut butter ice cream filling. Only 2,000 boxes are available, so add it to your cart quickly.

PROSPERITY BURGER

McDonald's Prosperity burgers return today, just in time for Chinese New Year. The burgers (from $5.70 for a single, $7.70 for a double) come in two versions (beef or chicken) and with black pepper sauce, complete with crisp onion slices. Or get the Prosperity Feast (from $10.30) which includes the burger, Twister Fries, Peach Pie and Peach McFizz.

PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

GOLDEN CHICKEN

PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

Gold is always lucky, so you might want to try the KFC Goldspice Chicken, available for a limited time. The chicken is coated in a blend of salted egg, curry leaves and sweet basil, and you can order in special sets such as the 8pc Goldspice Chicken Family Feast ($36.95), Goldspice Chicken Box ($10.95) and the two-piece meal for $8.95. To find out more, visit www.kfc.com.sg

COLD STORAGE CNY DEALS

PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

Cold Storage has made it easy for you to feed your family during this festive period. From Feb 1, you can buy staples such as pen cai and radish cake, which come as part of the Peach Garden Package at $348 (good for six). You have till Feb 22 to pre-order. Other CNY staples are also on sale, such as jumbo vannamei prawns ($1.59/100g, usually $2.49) and Yellow Croaker ($8, usually $13.80).