Cook up tasty meals with chef Eric Teo's recipes, Golden Chef products

Whip up some delicious home-cooked meals using quality products this phase two (heightened alert) period with easy and tasty recipes by celebrity chef Eric Teo.

If you are running out of innovative dishes or simply tired of eating takeaways and deliveries, then look no further than chef Teo's top culinary choice, Golden Chef.

The premium Asian food brand is not just known for its premium grade canned abalone, but also for its wide range of products for everyday meals such as abalone sauce, Japanese dressings and organic Thai rice.

Take your pick from these recipes specially curated by chef Teo, who is Golden Chef's brand ambassador:

RECIPE 1

Marinated Chicken with Black Fungus

1. In a mixing bowl, add two tablespoons of Golden Chef Abalone Sauce, half a teaspoon of chicken powder, two tablespoons of Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil, one tablespoon of potato flour, two teaspoons of Hua Tiao wine and two teaspoons of grated ginger juice. Mix well.

2. Add boneless chicken leg (cut into cubes), black fungus, peeled carrots and mix evenly.

3. Steam the mixture for 8 to 10 minutes or until fully cooked.

FUN FACT: The made-in-Singapore Golden Chef Abalone Sauce 510g (usual price $4.70) has 25 per cent less sodium than regular abalone sauce. It is also trans fat-free and is a good substitute for oyster sauce.

RECIPE 2

Dry Laksa Udon with Tiger Prawns

1. Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat and fry prawns for one minute.

2. Add fresh udon, tau pok and a packet of Golden Chef Singapore Laksa Paste 220g. Mix well.

3. Add water, prawns, fish cake, bean sprouts and continue to stir evenly until cooked. Serve hot.

RECIPE 3

Chicken Rendang with Potatoes

1. In a pan, stir-fry lemongrass and chilli padi. Add a packet of Golden Chef Singapore Rendang Paste 220g and let simmer for two minutes.

2. Add diced boneless chicken leg and water. Stir well and continue to let simmer until fully cooked.

FUN FACT: Golden Chef Singapore Laksa/Rendang Paste 220g (usual price $4.50) are already pre-mixed with coconut milk, which saves you time and money. Made in Singapore, these halal-certified products are available in two other local flavours - Chicken Curry and Satay Beehoon. Each pack comes with a fuss-free recipe on the back.

RECIPE 4

Stir-Fried Spring Onion Ginger Fish with Fragrant Sesame Oil

1. In a mixing bowl, add sliced fish fillets, half a teaspoon of fine salt, half a teaspoon of fine sugar, two teaspoons of corn flour and mix evenly.

2. Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat and blanch the seasoned fish fillets for one minute. Drain and set aside.

3. In a separate wok, stir-fry sliced ginger with one tablespoon of Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil and add peeled carrots and spring onions.

4. Add two tablespoons of Golden Chef Abalone Sauce, half a teaspoon of fine salt, one teaspoon of fine sugar, four tablespoons of water, two teaspoons of Hua Tiao wine, some corn starch and continue to stir evenly over high heat. Serve hot.

FUN FACT: Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil is lower in saturated fat and naturally cholesterol-free. A product of Singapore, it is ideal for marinades, salads, stir-fries and soups. It is available in 360ml (usual price $4.85) and 650ml (usual price $7.75).

RECIPE 5

Wok-Fried Tangy Prawns with Sesame Soy Dressing

1. In a wok, stir-fry chopped ginger and garlic over medium-low heat. Add 50g of Golden Chef Sesame Soy Dressing, two tablespoons of ketchup, one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of chilli sauce. Mix evenly until the sauce thickens.

2. Add prawns and two tablespoons of tempeh, some spring onions and continue to stir-fry, then it is ready to be served.

FUN FACT: Golden Chef Sesame Soy Dressing 425g (usual price $7.95) is 100 per cent packed and produced in Japan. With a rich sesame aroma and umami flavour, it has no MSG added and can be used as a dipping sauce for steamboats and salads, or topping for all kinds of cuisines.

The free downloadables to keep children entertained at home are available on FairPrice’s Facebook Group. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Manage school holidays better with free downloadables, activity sheets and audio storybooks from FairPrice

Working from home during the June school holidays with your little ones running around might be challenging.

FairPrice wants to make this period more enjoyable with free downloadables from its Facebook Group (www.facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice) to keep the children entertained while you are busy.

Need the room for a Zoom meeting or studying? Opt for printed door knob hangers to "book" it.

A printable daily meal planner with a grocery checklist is also available.

It is a great way to keep track of your meals and ensure you do not leave out any purchase.

Also, use a printable timetable to reward your children for helping with household chores.

In conjunction with its Fantastic Foodventures campaign, FairPrice is offering useful resources including activity sheets and audio storybooks.

These are available through a downloadable printout and animated audiobook on its Facebook Group and website (www.fairprice.com.sg).

They give parents the opportunity to teach life skills such as choosing healthy foods, following instructions, food preparation and cooking.