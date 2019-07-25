Curb hunger pangs the healthy way with GoNutz, Bark Bites at FairPrice

Are you a health-conscious eater looking for more options?

Look no further than GoNutz and Bark Bites Nibble Chocolate, snack food brands from New Zealand and Australia respectively. Found exclusively at FairPrice, they will help stave off mid-day or late-night hunger pangs.

Stop feeling guilty and start feeling healthier by stocking your office desks or kitchen cabinets with the tasty, non-dairy, low-sugar GoNutz Peanut Butter Dippers With Savoury Crackers (132g, $4.95), featuring non-artificial colours and flavourings.

The creamy peanut butter is paired with three pieces of quality savoury wheat crackers, which perfectly complement the great taste of peanut butter made from natural peanuts.

It also comes in two other variants, which are low in sugar and calcium boosted.

The GoNutz Savoury Crackers & Cheese Dippers (144g, $4.95) combine a creamy cheddar-based dip with three pieces of quality savoury wheat crackers, while the GoNutz Rice Crackers & Cheese Dippers (144g, $4.95) feature creamy cheddar cheese dippers with gluten-free rice crackers.

They are all snacks made for children but also enjoyed by grown-ups, acting as the perfect side dish for lunch boxes too.

Try the GoNutz Dippers for yourself by getting them from these seven outlets - FairPrice Xtra @ Nex, FairPrice Xtra @ Hougang Point, FairPrice Xtra @ Jurong Point, FairPrice Xtra @ Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Timah Plaza's FairPrice Finest, Tampines Mall's FairPrice and the Bedok North Street 1 FairPrice - from tomorrow to Sunday, noon to 8pm.

BARK BITES

For those who prefer something sweet, Bark Bites Nibble Chocolate (135g, $6.95) is a great option too.

Available in three flavours - Goji Berries & Toasted Coconut, Blueberry & Puffed Quinoa, and Mint - these are scrumptious bite-size slivers of 56 per cent cocoa dark chocolate packed with enticing inclusions.

They are also breakable, shareable, nibble-able and anything but boring.

Most importantly, they pack a healthy gluten-free punch.