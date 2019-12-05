Deck the halls with Christmas treats from FairPrice

Reward yourself and your loved ones with a sweet Christmas with the wide array of festive selections found at FairPrice.

No Yuletide party is complete without a cake to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Indulge in a Christmas Petits Four (650g, $19.80), which consists of assorted cakes made from fresh cream, premium chocolate and generous nuts.

It comes in five flavours - chocolate brownie, lemon cake, carrot cake, red velvet and gula melaka - to suit everyone's taste buds.

For a more conventional option, you cannot go wrong with the Red Velvet Christmas Cake (650g, $18.80).

A traditional moist, fluffy sponge layered with cream cheese frosting, it is the dream dessert.

Pre-orders for both items are now open till Dec 19. Place your order three days in advance via FairPrice's ordering forms in stores or at the deli counters. Collection is till Jan 2.

If you are hosting guests, be sure to stock up on some savoury snacks to keep their hunger pangs at bay while you are cooking up that sumptuous festive meal.

The California Creamery "On-the-Go" pack (273g to 291g, $4.90) is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Available in nacho cheese, salsa and guacamole, stuff yourself with the crunchy yellow corn tortilla chips dunked in flavourful dips of nacho cheese, guacamole-style and salsa dip.

You can also take the opportunity to gift your friends and family.

The Funa Christmas Hampers are filled with festive goodies and you can choose from a variety of price ranges between $80 and $200.

For that Secret Santa gift exchange, either the milk or assorted Lindt Lindor Gift Box (168g, $11.95) will be perfect.

A product of Malaysia, Cowhead's Celebration Danish Butter Cookies Gift Set (400g + 150g tin, $5.80) is made using a traditional Danish cookies recipe and boasts an irresistible buttery taste.

Best of all, it is trans fat-free and halal-certified.

Mickey Mouse fans will also no doubt polish off the 24-piece Mickey Go Local Cookies (80g, $2.50), which will be a hit with children as well.

Inspired by the rich vibrant colours and ornate styles that define Peranakan culture, coupled with colloquial phrases like "Relak lah" and "Huat ah", the Mickey Go Singapore x Tuttivo series of delicious confections captures and celebrates the essence of being uniquely Singaporean.

Available in two flavours - Cranberry and Original Butter - the cookies are halal-certified so all Singaporeans can enjoy them.

Quench your thirst with the Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water fridge pack (10 x 250ml, $14.80).

A handy pack for your party, it makes chilling easier and keeps your fridge organised.

Enjoy the crisp, pure and naturally carbonated taste of Perrier on its own, or with a twist of natural lemon, pink grapefruit or strawberry flavour.

A healthy and natural alternative to carbonated soft drinks, it is 100 per cent natural with zero per cent sugars and calories.

If you prefer something more boozy, sip on some Somersby Cider (12 x 320ml, $45).

Available in apple and sparkling rose flavours, it also comes with a free towel.

Or choose some Chardonnay, Riesling or Shiraz wine from the Wolf Blass Gold Label (750ml, $41.50).

And what is a celebration without champagne? If you are feeling extra indulgent, the Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial NV (750ml, $74.90) will wrap up the Christmas carousing on the right note.