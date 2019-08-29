Delectable delights

CRAZY FOR CRACKERJACK

Next month, Cold Stone Creamery introduces Crackerjack, featuring popcorn ice cream as its base, with salted caramel crunch and cheese popcorn toppings. It comes in Love It size ($8.50) only, but you can add a plain waffle bowl ($1.20) or dipped waffle bowl ($1.90). Also, Mastercard holders get a 15 per cent discount.

PLANT-BASED DRINKS

Seeking alternatives to dairy? Italy’s OraSi could be your answer. It has a range of vegan beverages like Rice Drink ($4.95), Soy Drink ($4.95) and nut-based milks – Almond ($6.50), Hazelnut ($6.50) and Walnut ($8). They are available at FairPrice Finest, Ryan’s Grocery and RedMart.

NO SUGAR ADDED

“No Sugar Added” is now the buzz, and one new addition to the trend is F&N NutriSoy Regular No Sugar Added Fresh Soya Milk ($2.35 for a 1L pack). There is no compromise to the creaminess of the drink though, so those trying to cut sugar from their diet may appreciate this.

VEGETARIAN PERCY

Marks & Spencer’s Percy Pig range of candies are now vegetarian. Previously, pork gelatine was used but it has since been removed. There is a new product too

– the Percy Pig Fruity Chews ($4.50), which come in a mix of fruit flavours such as strawberry, blueberry and lemon.