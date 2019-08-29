Makan

Delectable delights

Delectable delights
PHOTOS: COLD STONE CREAMERY, ALTERNATIVE SELECTION PTE LTD, F&N FOODS, MARKS & SPENCER
Delectable delights
Delectable delights
Delectable delights
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Aug 29, 2019 06:00 am

CRAZY FOR CRACKERJACK

Next month, Cold Stone Creamery introduces Crackerjack, featuring popcorn ice cream as its base, with salted caramel crunch and cheese popcorn toppings. It comes in Love It size ($8.50) only, but you can add a plain waffle bowl ($1.20) or dipped waffle bowl ($1.90). Also, Mastercard holders get a 15 per cent discount.

PLANT-BASED DRINKS

Seeking alternatives to dairy? Italy’s OraSi could be your answer. It has a range of vegan beverages like Rice Drink ($4.95), Soy Drink ($4.95) and nut-based milks – Almond ($6.50), Hazelnut ($6.50) and Walnut ($8). They are available at FairPrice Finest, Ryan’s Grocery and RedMart.

NO SUGAR ADDED

“No Sugar Added” is now the buzz, and one new addition to the trend is F&N NutriSoy Regular No Sugar Added Fresh Soya Milk ($2.35 for a 1L pack). There is no compromise to the creaminess of the drink though, so those trying to cut sugar from their diet may appreciate this.

VEGETARIAN PERCY

Marks & Spencer’s Percy Pig range of candies are now vegetarian. Previously, pork gelatine was used but it has since been removed. There is a new product too
– the Percy Pig Fruity Chews ($4.50), which come in a mix of fruit flavours such as strawberry, blueberry and lemon.

Not your everyday mooncakes
Makan

Mad for mooncakes

Related Stories

Salted Plum's second outlet still satisfies

Makansutra: Serving up a second chance with steamed Cantonese dishes

Japanese whisky takes world by storm

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck