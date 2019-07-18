Makan

Delicious bites

Delicious bites
$6 DEALSPHOTOS: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE, BURGER KING, TEXAS CHICKEN, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE
Delicious bites
LAKSA BURGERPHOTOS: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE, BURGER KING, TEXAS CHICKEN, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE
Delicious bites
SALTED EGGPHOTOS: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE, BURGER KING, TEXAS CHICKEN, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE
Delicious bites
CHAMPAGNE & OYSTERSPHOTOS: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE, BURGER KING, TEXAS CHICKEN, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE
Jul 18, 2019 06:00 am

$6 DEALS

Carlton City Hotel Singapore celebrates its sixth birthday with $6 deals for six days. From Aug 6 to 11, you will find offers at lobby bar The Trading Floor, restaurant Plate, and the rooftop Graffiti Sky Bar. Highlights include the $6 Freshly Grilled Sausage Platter on Aug 6 and $6 House Pour Spirits on Aug 7. For details and reservations, visit https://www.carltoncity.sg/offer/6th-anniversary-deals-6.

LAKSA BURGER

New at Burger King is the Laksa Double Beef burger ($6.50). The beef version comprises two patties with laksa sauce, hard-boiled egg and sliced cucumbers, while the chicken version features a Tendercrisp Chicken patty. The Value Meal ($7.90) includes a medium pack of French fries and a small Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink.

SALTED EGG

It’s time for some salted egg yolk at Texas Chicken. The chain’s latest limited time offer is the Salted Egg Fried Chicken (from $3.80) and Popcorn Chicken ($5.50), available till Aug 21. If you are hungry, there is the Combo Meal (from $10.80) with two pieces of salted egg fried chicken, one mashed potato, a honey butter biscuit and a regular Sjora Mango Peach drink.

CHAMPAGNE & OYSTERS

MO Bar (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) has a very wallet-friendly Champagne & Oysters promotion. Every Wednesday between 6pm and 10pm, you get all the Ruinart champagne and New Zealand Pacific oysters you want for $68. If you are feeling even more fancy, the Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne package is $98.

Baan Ying gets better with new Thai set menus
Weets Eats

Savour Thai fare with set menus

Related Stories

Makansutra: Joo Heng Restaurant's legacy remains strong

Hed Chef recipe: Feel good inside and out with TCM beauty tonic soup

Fill your pantry with fine delights

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink