Delicious bites

$6 DEALS

Carlton City Hotel Singapore celebrates its sixth birthday with $6 deals for six days. From Aug 6 to 11, you will find offers at lobby bar The Trading Floor, restaurant Plate, and the rooftop Graffiti Sky Bar. Highlights include the $6 Freshly Grilled Sausage Platter on Aug 6 and $6 House Pour Spirits on Aug 7. For details and reservations, visit https://www.carltoncity.sg/offer/6th-anniversary-deals-6.

LAKSA BURGER

New at Burger King is the Laksa Double Beef burger ($6.50). The beef version comprises two patties with laksa sauce, hard-boiled egg and sliced cucumbers, while the chicken version features a Tendercrisp Chicken patty. The Value Meal ($7.90) includes a medium pack of French fries and a small Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink.

SALTED EGG

It’s time for some salted egg yolk at Texas Chicken. The chain’s latest limited time offer is the Salted Egg Fried Chicken (from $3.80) and Popcorn Chicken ($5.50), available till Aug 21. If you are hungry, there is the Combo Meal (from $10.80) with two pieces of salted egg fried chicken, one mashed potato, a honey butter biscuit and a regular Sjora Mango Peach drink.

CHAMPAGNE & OYSTERS

MO Bar (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) has a very wallet-friendly Champagne & Oysters promotion. Every Wednesday between 6pm and 10pm, you get all the Ruinart champagne and New Zealand Pacific oysters you want for $68. If you are feeling even more fancy, the Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne package is $98.