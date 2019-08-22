Delicious delights

GIN AT RANG MAHAL

Rang Mahal (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6333-1788) has launched a gin tasting programme in collaboration with six premium gin labels. The drinks ($25) are Rajah's Tipple (with Greater Than gin and betel leaf vermouth), Himalayan Snowfall (Hapusa Himalayan dry gin, Gulkand and ginger syrup) and Curry in a Hurry (Star Of Bombay gin, curry leaves and pineapple). A G&T flight of three is priced at $66.

FOUR-HANDS MEAL

This Tuesday, Australian chef Mark Best and Singapore’s LG Han of one-Michelin-starred Labyrinth present a four-hand dinner at Labyrinth (Esplanade Mall, Tel: 6223-4098) for the inaugural edition of The World Restaurant Awards’ Dining Series. You can book your tickets via Chope.

MILK WITH DATES

F&N Magnolia Plus Fresh Milk with Kurma combines two much loved items, milk and dates, but without sugar and preservatives. This is a hearty way to start the day. The milk retails at $4.50 at leading supermarkets and hypermarkets.

AFTERNOON TEA

World Gourmet Summit’s Pastry Chef of The Year 2019, InterContinental Singapore’s executive pastry chef Ben Goh has introduced a new Classic Afternoon Tea: Origins at The Lobby Lounge (Tel: 6825-1008) at $78 for two. Sip your favourite brew while enjoying his culinary milestones on a multi-tiered stand.