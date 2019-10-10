Delicious delights

NEW AT TENJIN

Tenjin at Shaw Centre (Tel: 6235-3312) has a new dish, Tempura Moriwase ($24.80), with items such as eel and crab leg. Each set comes with kyabetsu salad and miso soup.

CRISPY CHICKEN SKIN

For fans of chicken skin, local brand Cemani has the answer: Crispy chicken skin with 99 per cent of the fat removed, and in four flavours - Mala, Salted Egg, Tom Yum and Original. At $10 a pack, it is available at FairPrice Finest and cemani.sg. And if you buy three packs and use the code 15OFF on the site, you get a 15 per cent discount.

24K GOLDEN DURIAN

Wang Yuan Cafe (33 Keong Saik Road, Tel: 6909-7927) has given durian desserts a literal golden touch by adding a layer of 24k gold. You can only pre-order the range of Mao Shan Treasures, which comprises Mao Shan Golden Pagoda ($38.80, served with buttermilk pancakes), Mao Shan Golden Lava ($28.80) and Mao Shan Golden Snow Peak ($23.80).

LOMBARDO'S BURGER DEBUTS

Lombardo's Burger from Amsterdam opens its first outlet in Singapore tomorrow at 15 Duxton Road (Tel: 6970-9470). Just for this, it created the Singapore Fling ($35) with wagyu beef, crab meat and melted cheddar.