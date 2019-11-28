Delicious delights

OLD CHANG KEE ONE-DAY limited editions

Old Chang Kee will launch the limited-edition Black Pepper Chicken'O with Bamboo Charcoal Black Pastry on Black Friday tomorrow. It has chicken, potatoes, onions, button mushrooms and lots of black pepper. It's available at $2, or $3.60 for two. And what makes it special is that it's for one day only. If you miss it, you won't be able to taste it again.

NAM DAE MUN ARRIVES

This Saturday, Shanghai store Nam Dae Mun opens its fist global flagship outlet at 313@somerset (#B3-54). On the menu are popular sticky rice cakes (such as the Snow Jade Osmanthus Cake at $2.90), and the Maoshan Durian Glutinous Mochi ($6.90).

INSTA-WORTHY DRINKS

China's The Whale Tea has launched its third store since October at China Square Central (#01-118). Expect lots of pretty drinks and desserts including the Electric Sea Salt Ice Cream ($4.50), Volcanic Sapphire Whale ($4.50), Flaming Brown Sugar ($6.80) and Cucumber Chia Seed Milk ($4.80).

RETURN OF THE ANGUS

McDonald's fan favourite Angus Mushroom Supreme returns. It's the latest addition to the McDonald's Signature Collection, starting from $8.95 as part of the Extra Value Meal. Also back are the Potato Wedges (from $4) and Dinosaur McFlurry (from $3.20).