Dig into Christmas eye candy

When it comes to Christmas cakes, it is a beauty contest.

And this year, they range from cute to ethereal. Here are eight versions ready for their close-up, regardless of how they taste.

GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Goodwood Park Hotel's Crystal Glacier Log Cake ($82) is so pretty, you might need to take a deep breath when you see it.

With Frozen 2 currently in cinemas fuelling ice princess fantasies, this may be the ideal choice for a Frozen theme party.

The almond sponge cake has a white chocolate glaze with pastel milk chocolate shards. Within, there are layers of mascarpone, apple mousse and lingonberries.

Order five days in advance. Either visit the Deli at the hotel, call 6730-1867 or go to festivepromotions.goodwoodparkhotel.com. Last day to order is Dec 19, at noon.

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

The Hazelnut Chocolate Tart ($65) from Pan Pacific Singapore is an elegant cake that tastes as good as it looks.

It is made up of a chocolate tartshell and contains hazelnut praline feuilletine crunch, whipped ganache and dark chocolate glaze.

To order, call 6826-8240.

SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE

For maximum cuteness, the Raspberry Cheese Igloo Cake ($75) from Sheraton Towers Singapore is ideal.

It is made with cheese mousse, raspberry jelly and digestive crunch, and is available at the hotel's Christmas Booth till Dec 25.

You can also order this online via shopatsheraton.oddle.me or call 6839-5636.

SERIOUSLY KETO

Festive periods are the toughest for those on the Keto diet or watching their intake of carbs.

So thank goodness Seriously Keto is offering its version of a bundt cake - and it happens to be one of the prettiest cakes around.

Ring Around The Frostie ($52.20) is a delicious mix of chocolate and mint, and you feel like you are not missing out on any of the festivities.

You can also buy this as part of a bundle ($65) for the bundt, Jingle Snaps and Sinless Cinnamon ketoloaf.

To order, visit at 32 Seah Street or seriouslyketo.com.

MANDARIN ORIENTAL

There is enough pink guava in Mandarin Oriental's Christmas Joy ($80) that you can pretend it is a healthy alternative.

This gorgeous dome consists of an almond Pain de Genes, with pink guava and peach compote, almond streusel, vanilla and yuzu mousse.You can buy it at the hotel's festive counter till Dec 26 or call 6885-3081.

REGENT SINGAPORE

Regent Singapore is celebrating the season with a series of tasty traditional treats, and even its log cakes look deliberately old-fashioned.

The Golden Delicious Apple Tarte Tatin Log Cake ($108) is a reinterpretation of the traditional French dessert, and it comes with caramelised apples wrapped around a sponge log sitting on a crisp pastry base.

To order, call 6725-3244 or visit bit.ly/RegentFestive2019.

TIFFANY CAFE & RESTAURANT

Looking like a green hedgehog, the Cempedak Logcake ($60) from Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre, Tel: 6533-3888) is a crispy puff pastry with chunks of cempedak flesh and topped with cempedak mousse. You just cannot escape the scent.

ANTOINETTE

When you are looking for wow-worthy Christmas items, Antoinette hardly disappoints.

This season, it is a series that ranges from fantastical to quirky, and I find the whimsical ones most charming.

A dark chocolate cake with candied orange and macadamia nuts, the marshmallow Melting Snowman ($11 each) elicits chuckles and adds to the fun.