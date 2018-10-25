Dressing up for Halloween is part of the fun. You can go full Xiaxue and end up as the wife of a disgraced politician, or wear black lipstick and pretend you’re a zombie.



But if making the effort scares you, you can still celebrate Halloween the Singaporean way - eat.

Don’t fight the Halloween spirit. Consume it! Here are some frightfully good food ideas:

TAP THAT SHAKE

Black Tap Singapore (Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-9957) is currently one of the hottest places to be seen in, and it’s jumping into the Halloween craze with its Halloween Shake ($22). This chocolate-based shake is a treat for chocolate lovers, with a vanilla frosted rim plastered with candy corn, and topped with a ‘spider-web’ chocolate cupcake, white and orange twisty pop, orange rock candy, and whipped cream with orange sprinklers and chocolate drizzle.

This is only available on Oct 27, 28 and 31.

Black Tap's The Halloween Shake PHOTO: BLACK TAP SINGAPORE

DRINK A ZOMBIE

For a limited time, Starbucks will be scaring you with the Singapore-only Zombie Frappuccino ($7.90). It combines sesame and red bean, topped with a red drizzle to create that ultimate eerie look.

There are also desserts: The Hey Boo (a lemon drizzle cake, $5.90) and Creepin it Real (a red velvet cake with raspberry drizzle, $5.90).

Starbucks' Zombie Frappacino PHOTO: STARBUCKS SINGAPORE

CANDY TREATS

If you’re planning a Halloween party, it’s good to have little gifts around as a party favour.

Head to Morozoff (#01-61, Plaza Singapura) for the Meet ‘n Treat Cat Pouch ($23). It contains candies but it is really that adorable pouch that’s a keeper.

The sweets will be worth the calories too because Morozoff is one of Japan’s leading luxury confectionery makers and has been around since 1931.

Meet 'n Treat cat pouch from Morozoff PHOTO: MOROZOFF

EYE SEE YOU

Eat your fear with the Only Have Eyes For Boo all-chocolate muffin ($8) available at all Tiong Bahru Bakery outlets.

It’s made by hand, and the eyeball is filled with coconut puree. This is only available from Oct 31 to Nov 4.

Only Have Eyes For Boo muffin from Tiong Bahru Bakery PHOTO: TIONG BAHRU BAKERY

SCARY BURGER

At Waikiki eatery Eggs ‘N Things (#03-79/83, Plaza Singapura, Tel: 6835-9988), check out the Overflowing Elua Cheese Burger ($20.90) from the Halloween menu, available till Oct 31.

This cheeseburger is covered in two types of bloody melted cheese and comes with a side of sweet potato fries. It also makes the perfect Instagram post.

Another is the Bleeding Pancakes with Pumpkin Whipped Cream ($18.90), with a stack of charcoal pancakes with mixed berries blood.

Overflowing Elua Cheese Burger by Eggs 'n Things PHOTO: EGGS 'N THINGS

HALLOWEEN FEAST

Lime (Parkroyal on Pickering, Tel: 6809-8899) brings Halloween to its dinner buffet line from Oct 25 to 28.

For $88, you’ll get ghoulish food items such as Einstein’s Brains (foie gras with raspberry sauce), Nightmare Mac and Cheese, the Lime Ghost Ship Loaded with crustacean, Broken Ribs (pork ribs in barbecue sauce) and Devil’s Tongue (Sichuan duck tongue).

Lime at Parkroyal on Pickering PHOTO: PARKROYAL ON PICKERING

TRICK OR TREAT

Deliveroo has its own version of Trick or Treat on Halloween day.

When you place an order of food on Oct 31, Deliveroo riders will add a Treat or Trick to your order. So you might end up with a free limited-edition donut from The Baking Experiment - or a trick.

Good luck!