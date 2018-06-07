Dropout to Michelin star chef: The rise of chef Ken Chan in Taiwan

Ken Chan is executive chef at the five-star hotel restaurant Le Palais in Taipei.

Ken Chan has come a long way since he started out wheeling a trolley in a dim sum restaurant, becoming the first chef in his adopted home of Taiwan to win three Michelin stars.

Hong Kong-born Chan, 53, worked through tough apprenticeships back home before rising through the ranks on Taiwan's culinary scene over the past three decades to become executive chef at luxury five-star hotel restaurant Le Palais in Taipei.

Serving mainly Cantonese cuisine as well as Sichuan, Fuzhou and Taiwanese dishes, Le Palais became the first and only restaurant in Taiwan to receive three stars when Michelin launched its Taipei guide earlier this year, describing the food as "truly outstanding".

Chan's menu is relatively affordable compared with three-star restaurants in the rest of the world, with dishes ranging from steamed prawn dumplings and baked barbecue pork buns priced from NT$250 (S$11), to an eight-course set including lobster salad, bird's nest soup, braised abalone with goose foot and steamed tiger grouper at NT$6,980.

He believes receiving the stars will boost the island's burgeoning foodie credentials.

"It inspires everybody to aim higher and higher," he said.

Chan attributes his accolade to "luck", but it is also testament to perseverance.

After dropping out of school at age 12, Chan began working in a restaurant in the city, pushing a dim sum trolley around the tables from which customers would choose dishes.

He already had a love of cooking passed down from his mother and remembers how she would give him two Hong Kong dollars to buy ingredients in the market to feed the family, as she was working full-time to make ends meet.

Having to carefully think how to spend the money to create the best meal has influenced his approach in the kitchen now, said Chan.

"I told my staff, 'You shouldn't just aim to finish the job but should do it well, as if you were cooking for your parents'," he said.

Life in the Hong Kong restaurant business was far from glamorous.

Chan was tasked with washing the underwear of a chef he worked under and recalls being hit on the head with a spatula when his "master" was in a bad mood, even being thrown into a river for making mistakes.

With just HK$270 ($46) in his pocket, Chan began a new chapter in Taiwan 30 years ago at the age of 23, after his mother died and his girlfriend dumped him.

His first job was as a chef in a vegetarian restaurant and he recalls feeling isolated because he spoke only Cantonese, the dominant dialect in Hong Kong, not Mandarin which is spoken in Taiwan.

But he says a sense of pride made him stay and he began to build a reputation for his Cantonese cuisine.

Chan became head chef at another five-star hotel restaurant in Taipei before taking the executive chef position at Le Palais in 2010.

At the time, the restaurant had been open only for a few months and Chan was despondent over the lack of customers on his first day.

"I didn't go home that night and locked myself in the office to ponder over how to run the restaurant," he remembers.

He came up with a new menu of 27 dishes and replaced around a third of the staff as part of a major overhaul.

For now, he says his own goal is to keep reinventing himself.