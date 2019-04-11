Egg-cellent Easter eats

While some think of Easter as a day for the kids, it has become quite "adult" when it comes to food. And booze.

But it can still be a day of bonding for the family.

Wondering where to go for an Easter treat? We have a list.

SUMMER HILL

Block 106 Clementi Street 12, #01-62, Tel: 6251-5337

SUMMER HILL. PHOTO: SUMMER HILL

Summer Hill is working with Freedom Range Eggs for a free-flow Easter Brunch on April 21.

The casual French bistro is offering brunch lovers an egg-filled menu, featuring items such as Avocado & Green Chilli Persillade Eggs Benedict, Ratatouille Eggs, and Truffle-Porcini & Milk Cabbage Eggs.

Summer Hill's roast chicken is one of the best in Singapore, and it will be there alongside the Herb Crusted Dorper Lamb Ribs with mint-pickle zucchini, and Beef Bourguignon.

The Easter brunch is priced at $80, and you pay an extra $40 for free-flow Prosecco and wines.

PACIFIC MARKETPLACE

Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Tel: 6826 -8240

PACIFIC MARKETPLACE. PHOTO: PAN PACIFC SINGAPORE,

If you're planning an Easter party at home, you don't have to worry about desserts.

At Pacific Marketplace, there are plenty of options such as the Maneki Rabbit ($26) and the huge Animal Family Egg ($108).

If you also need help with the savoury items, they have the Peppercorn-crusted Prime Beef Rib Eye ($158) and the Greek-style Roasted Bone-in New Zealand Lamb Leg ($105).

These are available till April 21. For more details, visit Pacificmarketplace.sg.

BRASSERIE LES SAVEURS

The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Tel: 6506-6888

BRASSERIE LES SAVEURS. PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

For something fancy, Brasserie Les Saveurs' Easter Day Champagne Brunch (from $168) delivers the refinement.

You'll get champagne (if you order the alcohol package), live music and a spread of classy dishes, such as Superior Oscietra Caviar with Confit Yolk, and Japanese Sea Urchin with Alaskan King Crab Salad (pictured).

Other dishes to try are the Roasted Chicken Breast with Foie Gras and Crispy Truffled Chicken Skin.

Be sure to wear your finest jewellery.

15 STAMFORD BY ALVIN LEUNG

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road, Tel: 6715-6871

15 STAMFORD BY ALVIN LEUNG. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

While the food and beverages at the 15 Stamford Easter Brunch will be adult, the entertainment will be enchantingly ageless.

On April 21 at 1pm, award-winning author Emily Lim-Leh will be reading from Little Godwit Finds His Wings, based on a children's picture book about finding one's strengths and community.

And while the reading is going on, the food and alcohol flow.

There are eight live stations, charcoal-fired meats (be sure to try the beef rendang short ribs, pictured), Asian signatures and a lot of Easter sweets.

Brunch is priced from $128.

FORT CANNING HOTEL

11 Canning Walk, Tel: 6559-6796

FORT CANNING HOTEL. PHOTO: HOTEL FORT CANNING

Aren't the lawns surrounding Fort Canning Hotel just perfect for kids to run around during Easter?

The hotel's Easter In The Park lunch ($108) offers just that.

Food is served at the HFC Grand Marquee, which is an air-conditioned indoor venue inside the hotel.

On the menu are classics such as French Smoked Duck with Orange Mint Salsa, unlimited crustaceans-on-ice, and a dedicated cheese station.

The dessert selection is another draw with items such as Warm Chocolate Bread Pudding with Vanilla and Easter Bunny Cakes.

Work off the sugar by sending the kids to join the jungle-themed Easter Egg Hunt at the Garden Terrace.

SKY22

Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Road, Tel: 6378-2040

SKY22. PHOTO: COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SINGAPORE NOVENA

If the best way for you to enjoy brunch is to have your kids engaged in activities, Sky22 is a great choice.

During Easter Sunday, while you feast, park the young ones at the supervised children's corner, where they can win prizes in the Easter Egg Hunt and other activities.

Festive highlights include Pan-seared Seabass with Mediterranean Salsa, Slow-roasted Sirloin in Port Wine Sauce, and the restaurant's signature laksa.

Sweets include Berries Pavlovas, Chia Seed Carrot Cake and Chocolate Tart.

BLUE JASMINE

Park Hotel Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Tel: 6824-8851

BLUE JASMINE. PHOTO: PARK HOTEL FARRER PARK

Blue Jasmine's Easter celebration will be held at Park Hotel Farrer Park's Level 5 courtyard.

On April 21, Easter gets a Thai twist. Not surprising because the restaurant serves Halal Thai food.

Expect dishes such as Lemon Steamed Fish with Vegetables and Roasted Garlic Chicken alongside Easter classics.

The promotion is at $52.

FIREBAKE

237 East Coast Rd, Tel: 6440-1228

FIREBAKE. PHOTO: FIREBAKE

A good hot cross bun can make or break your Easter gathering, so grab the ones from Firebake.

Firebake's woodfired sourdough version ($3.50) is enriched with citrus peel as well as organic dried fruit.

Place your orders with a day's notice till April 28. But you can try your luck at the store from April 19 to April 21, the only days the hot cross buns are available for retail.