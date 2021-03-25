Easter eats

EASTER LUNCH

Celebrate Easter with Marriott Cafe's Easter Day 5-Course Set Lunch (from $78), available only on April 4. The meal starts with a seafood platter and ends with your choice of desserts (try the Walnut Napoleon with Roasted Pear Chutney and Caramel Gelato). For reservations, call 6831-4605. The cafe is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

EASTER LAMB

Try lamb for Easter at LeVeL33 (Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Tel: 6834-3133). On April 3 and 4, it serves Lamb Banjo ($88) for lunch.

The dish features 800g of sustainably produced lamb from Australia marinated in house-brewed stout, light soya sauce and aromatics, and served with chimichurri, salad, roast trimmings and Yorkshire pudding with gravy.

EASTER PLATTER

Porta (Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Tel: 6593-8855) offers two platters ($45) for Easter. The Family Favourite features French toast, grilled asparagus and Bircher muesli, while the Fantastic Feast Platter has items such as eggs Benedict with pork ham, pork bratwurst and waffles. Book your table before April 1 with the code EASTER15 and you will get 15 per cent off.

EASTER SHAKE

Savour a sweet Easter with the limited-edition The Peeps Shake ($23) from Black Tap (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-9957). It is available only from April 2 to 4, and features black cherry CrazyShake with vanilla frosted rim coated with M&Ms, and topped with three Peeps yellow chicks, sprinkles and a red cherry.