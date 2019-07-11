Easy, healthy meals from FairPrice to get you through the day

Struggling to find time and energy to organise parties or prepare meals for the next day?

Look no further than FairPrice, which has put together a meal plan - breakfast, lunch and dinner - that comprises FairPrice Housebrand international selections and is pocket-friendly and easy to whip up.

For the most important meal of the day, you cannot go wrong with FairPrice Cereal Mini Packs 8s ($2.95) and FairPrice UHT Milk (1L, $1.70), both of which are trans fat-free.

Made in Germany, the Cereal Mini Packs contain vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E, and they are great with milk, honey and ice cream. They are also available in 250g packs.

The UHT Milk is made from 100 per cent fresh milk from Australia and has no preservatives. It comes in different options - Full Cream, Low Fat and Skim.

If you are not a fan of cereal, a healthier alternative comes in the form of FairPrice Instant Oatmeal (800g, $2.95).

Made of 100 per cent natural wholegrains, the Australian product contains iron, phosphorus and vitamin B1, is high in dietary fibre, trans fat-free and cholesterol-free.

Simply mix ⅓ cup of instant oatmeal with 1½ cups of water, microwave for one minute and serve with milk.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Round off your brekkie with FairPrice Gold Premium Arabica Freeze Dried Coffee (220g, $9.95). With a smooth and rich full-bodied aroma, the German product is made from 100 per cent pure Arabica beans.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For those cracking their heads over how to prepare a delicious yet fuss-free lunch, try pasta and sausages.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The FairPrice Assorted Pasta (500g, $1.95) is not only produced and packed in Italy, it is also halal-certified. Trans fat-free and cholesterol-free, the regular range includes Linguine, Spaghetti, Fusilli, Elbow and Penne Rigate, while the Healther Choice options are Spaghetti and Fusilli (higher in wholegrains).

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Drizzle the cold-pressed FairPrice Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ml, $10.80), which contains omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, over the pasta to give it a fruity and herbaceous taste. The trans fat-free and cholesterol-free oil from Italy is a Healthier Choice (lower in saturated fat) and also functions as a barrier to keep the pasta from sticking together.

And don't forget the all-time favourite FairPrice Chicken Franks 10s ($1.50) from Denmark. It is trans fat-free and suitable for versatile cooking.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

You can then add texture to your dish with the FairPrice Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (420g, $1.15) from Italy. Not only is it low in fat and cholesterol-free, it is a Healthier Choice (lower in sodium).

Wrap up the long work day by bonding with family and friends over a simple yet wholesome meal of rice, mixed vegetables and chicken karaage for dinner.

FairPrice Jasmine Rice (5kg, $7.10) is made of 100 per cent whole kernel rice. Soft and aromatic, this Vietnamese product is one of the bestsellers of the store.

Made of real chicken meat, the FairPrice Tori Kara-age (500g, $5.95) from Thailand is available in Original and Spicy flavours. It is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and it is perfect as a side dish or a snack when you are feeling peckish.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

And do strike a healthy balance with FairPrice Mixed Vegetables (400g, $2.10). Originating from New Zealand, it is a Healthier Choice (lower in sodium) and contains dietary fibre, has no added salt, and is trans fat-free and naturally cholesterol-free.

Wash it all down with FairPrice Yabukita Blend Green Tea with Roasted Rice 50s ($5.15), which can be served warm or used to make iced tea. Packed in staple-free teabags, the made-in-Japan blend has a nutty aroma and flavour and is also available in Yabukita Blend Green Tea.

CHICKEN FRANKS AND BAKED BEANS PASTA (SERVES TWO)

PREPARATION TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

200g pasta

3 tbsp of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 medium onion, sliced

4 pieces of chicken franks, sliced

1 can of baked beans, 420g

¼ cup of ketchup

2 tsp of sugar

PREPARATION

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

1. Cook pasta according to packet instructions. Drain. Drizzle with Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and set aside.

2. Heat wok to medium heat. Add two tablespoons of oil, chopped garlic and sliced onion, and fry till golden brown.

3. Brown sliced chicken franks over medium heat for three to five minutes.

4. Add baked beans, ketchup, sugar and pasta. Stir till ingredients have combined. Serve.

CHICKEN KARAAGE FRIED RICE (SERVES EIGHT)

PREPARATION TIME: 20 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

3 cups of cooked rice (best cooked and refrigerated overnight)

1 cup of frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

2 tbsp of oil

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 to 3 tbsp of soy sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp chopped green onion (optional)

CHICKEN KARAAGE

1. Preheat oil to 175 deg C.

2. Deep-fry tori karaage for two to three minutes until golden brown. Drain and set aside.

FRIED RICE

1. Cook rice according to packet instructions. Leave to cool.

2. Boil mixed vegetables in two cups of water for three minutes. Drain, set aside.

3. Preheat wok to medium heat. Pour in oil, chopped garlic, mixed vegetables and fry for two minutes. Remove from wok.

4. Pour eggs in and scramble them. Once cooked, mix vegetables in.

5. Add rice and chicken karaage to vegetable and egg mixture. Pour soya sauce on top. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fry till everything is heated through. Add chopped green onion. Serve.