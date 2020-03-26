Eat healthier with FairPrice's Healthier Choice Symbol offerings

The topic of healthy eating has been in vogue recently, almost certainly due to the concern over our bodies' ability to fight back against Covid-19.

Yet eating healthy to support our immune system and overall constitution should actually be treated as a long-term personal goal rather than a quick fix to a global epidemic.

To help Singaporeans make healthier food choices in their daily lives, the Health Promotion Board has been running its Healthier Choice Symbol Programme since 2001 to indicate which products of a given food category stand out as healthier options.

The criteria that products have to meet in order to earn the symbol differ from category to category, so those that bear the symbol are indeed healthier compared with alternatives within that category.

FairPrice Housebrand products have been carefully sourced to provide you with high quality options that are friendly not just to your health but also to your wallet.

There are more than 100 Housebrand products that have earned the Healthier Choice Symbol, spanning numerous categories such as edible oil, unpolished rice and nuts.

This means that whether it is for your morning breakfast, a snack you would like to enjoy on the go or a hearty home-cooked meal, you can always find healthier ingredients by browsing through FairPrice's Housebrand offerings.

Early in the morning, a meal that can be prepared in a matter of minutes would be ideal to quickly fill your empty stomach.

Unfortunately, some of the most convenient food options can also be the unhealthiest, containing excessive levels of sugar or sodium.

You can make a healthier choice today by picking up FairPrice's Nonya Kaya Less Sugar and Multigrain Wholemeal Bread for a quick sandwich that is lower in sugar and higher in wholegrains, or some of FairPrice's Rolled Oats to cook up an oatmeal porridge that is higher in wholegrains.

If you would rather eat at home than dine out in the current climate, that is also another great opportunity for you to start incorporating healthier ingredients into your diet.

Available at FairPrice are its Red Cargo Vermicelli and Red Unpolished Rice, which offer a higher content of wholegrains than standard staple ingredients like white rice and white bee hoon.

Serve these alongside some Mixed Vegetables and Silken Tofu, which are both lower in sodium, with the latter being higher in calcium as well.

Healthier choices from FairPrice are available even for your condiments and cooking oil, with FairPrice's Black Pepper Sauce and Vegetarian Oyster Flavoured Sauce with Mushroom being lower in sodium, while its Sunflower Oil is lower in saturated fat.

Incorporating many healthier choices into your meals will eventually pay great dividends for your overall health.

Snacking is something that is commonly seen as an unhealthy habit. But if you really need to grab a bite on the go, there are some healthy snack options.

FairPrice's Baked Almonds and Baked Macadamias are not just naturally packed with fibre, protein and minerals, they are lower in sodium too.

If you need to whip something up at home to serve guests or as a mid-day treat for your family, FairPrice's Low GI 6-inch Thick Crust Mexican Chicken Pizza is a great option to consider.

Not only is it flavoursome and filling, it is also high in wholegrains and has a low glycemic index. This means that it will reduce unnecessary spikes and dips in blood sugar levels.

To top everything off, the healthier choices available within FairPrice's selection of Housebrand options are also able to earn you rewards through the Health Promotion Board's Healthy 365 mobile app.

To participate, just scan the QR code that appears on your receipt when purchasing products with the Healthier Choice Symbol to earn points that can be used to redeem attractive rewards through the app.

So head for FairPrice today to start making healthier choices for a happier you.