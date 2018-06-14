Eat healthy on budget

As hunger pangs hit you, you crave something delectable yet nutritious.

But the prospect of burning a hole in your pocket for healthier food choices daunts you.

This month, get the best of both worlds with an extensive range of FairPrice housebrand healthier options.

At FairPrice supermarkets islandwide, you can purchase the all-new FairPrice housebrand Sunflower with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Mixed Seeds Oil (500ml) for just $4.95.

Lower in saturated fat, the halal-certified oil is the healthier choice for you and your family.

Not only is it free of cholesterol and trans fat, it is high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which reduce bad cholesterol.

Mild and fruity in flavour, it is suitable for baking, stir-frying and roasting.

The oil, which is a product of Italy, is also available in a one litre version for just $7.95.

CRUNCHY BITES

In addition, try the halal-certified bite-sized nibbles FairPrice housebrand Baked Walnuts (150g) for $5.

Crunchy and bursting with flavour, this is perfect for snacking, or for pairing with a salad or cereal.

You can also get Baked Walnuts with Cashew Nuts or Baked Walnuts with Almonds.

Do not forget to pick up the FairPrice housebrand Thai Brown Unpolished Rice (2.5kg) for $5.50.

Rich in vitamin B1 and dietary fibre, it is sodium- and cholesterol-free.

For those who might not be used to the mild nutty flavour and chewy texture, try mixing it with white rice for a start first.

Opt for the wholesome choice by selecting the FairPrice housebrand Rolled Oats (1kg) made specially in Australia for just $4.35.

Packed with wholegrains, it is an excellent source of dietary fibre and is free of cholesterol and trans fat.

A versatile ingredient, it can be used for salads, stir-frying, roasting and baking.

Get your daily fix of carbs with FairPrice housebrand Low GI Multigrain Bread (400g) for $2.70. Low in glycaemic index (GI), the halal-certified and trans fat-free bread provides 43 per cent of daily wholegrain requirement with just two slices. Top it off with fruits such as banana and avocado or protein like eggs and you are in for a healthy treat.

FRUITY PANCAKE

A low GI recipe, courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic's School of Applied Science

Serves: Four

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 medium-sized bananas (ripe)

4 Pasar eggs

105g FairPrice housebrand Rolled Oats

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 tsp FairPrice housebrand Sunflower with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Mixed Seeds Oil

1 kiwi, sliced

15g FairPrice housebrand baked nuts, roughly chopped

METHOD

1. In a blender, add bananas, eggs, oats, baking powder and salt.

2. Blend until the mixture is smooth. Allow the batter to stand for 10 to 20 minutes until slightly thickened.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Pour ¼ cup of batter into the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides.

4. Serve warm with kiwi and nuts .