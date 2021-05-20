Eat your greens with super Sustenir veggies at FairPrice

The smart indoor vertical farm means the company has complete control of the environment, exposing the plants to longer hours of light.

Enthusiasts of plant-based diets rejoice, as superfoods and salad vegetables freshly grown at local farm Sustenir are now available at all FairPrice Finest and Xtra outlets as well as selected FairPrice supermarkets.

Singapore currently produces less than 10 per cent of its nutritional needs locally, but this figure is targeted to hit 30 per cent by 2030 as specified under the 30 by 30 goal set out by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

As such, FairPrice aims to contribute to this goal by supporting local farms such as Sustenir, which is based in Singapore and recently expanded to Hong Kong and Malaysia.

A smart indoor vertical farm growing 100 per cent clean produce, the company focuses on growing superfoods with the highest nutrition and value for consumers.

It aims to displace imports so as to avoid unnecessary food waste and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

With controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology, Sustenir is able to grow environmentally modified organisms that are consistently nutritious greens.

By having complete control of the indoor environment, it exposes plants to longer hours of light and grows them in perfectly clean habitats.

This results in 100 per cent clean produce that is not only free from contaminants and pesticides, but also uncompromised in nutrition - the produce remain in their most natural state with all their original nutritional properties intact.

NO NEED TO WASH

This also means you do not have to wash your vegetables before you eat them.

With such CEA technology in place, Sustenir is able to be 118 per cent more productive and efficient than traditional systems, with fewer resources. It is also the first indoor farm globally to receive the ISO 22000 certification.

This means that its facility has a food management safety system in place to ensure that the produce is always 100 per cent clean and traceable from seed to retail packs in stores.

With daily direct delivery from the farm in Admiralty to FairPrice outlets, ultimate freshness is guaranteed.

Sustenir's range of products includes two types of kale, three types of lettuce, arugula and its latest offering, spinach.

FairPrice outlets currently carry four of the products.

Sustenir's Super Kale ($5.50 for a pack of 120g) is also sold in cartons of 12 packs each and has a shelf life of seven days.

In addition, the perfectly chopped curly kale is soft, non- fibrous and boasts a sweet taste with a slightly zesty afternote.

The CEA technology also allows Sustenir to grow its products to match a taste profile relevant to consumers' preferences.

For example, its kale is designed for Asian palates as it is lighter, crisper and sweeter than its European or American counterparts.

It also boosts metabolism, reduces fatigue and supports bone density.

If kale is not for you, try the Spectacular Spinach ($4.95 for a pack of 100g), which is also hailed as a superfood and has a shelf life of eight days.

The spinach has refreshingly sweet and tender leaves, and the stalk is not removed to add that extra crunch.

The vegetable is also power packed with lots of nutrients and minerals such as calcium, iron and vitamin K.

Cannot decide what greens you want in your salad?

Fret not, because Sustenir also offers two types of Mesclun Mixes - the Mighty Mix and the Glorious Greens. Each 100g pack costs $3.95 and has a shelf life of seven days.

The Mighty Mix is chockful of crisp, thick and crunchy sweet notes from the red oak leaf lettuce, which is paired with Sustenir's zesty curly kale and a peppery arugula.

The salad best goes with mustard or wasabi flavours.

The Glorious Greens pack, on the other hand, consists of green oak leaf lettuce, butterhead lettuce, curly kale and Tuscan kale. You can expect crisp and succulent bites with light lemony flavours from this combination.

And best of all, both packs are equally healthy as they are high in antioxidants and iron, and are good for both the eyes and heart.