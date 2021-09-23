Embark on an Asian food adventure at these Kopitiam outlets
Feeling cooped up at home in Singapore and daydreaming about your next food adventure?
Fret not because you can enjoy an Asian gastronomical trip right in your backyard and uncover authentic Asian cuisine across Kopitiam outlets, even if you cannot physically travel overseas.
So do not wait any longer to explore with Koptiam through your taste buds, and go behind the scenes and learn about the story and culture of each dish.
CHINESE
XI'AN IMPRESSION
Stall 15, Kopitiam@Northpoint City
Dish: Handmade Burger Xi'An
The flatbread for this traditional dish from Xi'an, China, is made of bread flour and fermented for two hours.
And the key to the tasty meat is the seasoning used in the master stock that is made with more than 20 spices.
Boiling it continuously over time also ensures its freshness and helps achieve a flavourful and tender braised meat with a glistering coat.
HENG HWA HOMETOWN CUISINE
Stall 9, Kopitiam@Tampines Mall
Dish: Heng Hwa Hometown Beehoon
To the Putian people, Xing Hua Fried Bee Hoon is considered a signature home-cooked dish, featuring a type of bee hoon unique to their home town.
The most important thing for the fried bee hoon is to fry the pork belly with it.
The fried pork will then be used for the pork broth, which will be added in the wok to simmer with the bee hoon to bring out the flavour of each ingredient.
FRAGRANT HOT POT
Stall 14, Kopitiam@Tiong Bahru Plaza
Dish: Sichuan Grilled Fish
In 2001, the owner travelled to Sichuan, China, and was determined to bring the mala flavour and Sichuan grilled fish to Singapore.
The base of the dish is made up of homemade Sichuan bean paste and topped with more than 10 herbs and spices such as star anise, peppercorn and orange peel.
KOREAN
KIMCHI EXPRESS
Stall 2, KopiTech@Paya Lebar Quarter
Dish: Bibimbap
Customers can customise their very own bibimbap, served in a piping hot stone bowl.
Choose your preferred staple (white or brown rice), and select from a wide array of traditional/fusion Korean ingredients.
KOREAN CUISINE
Stall 5, Cantine@Jurong Point
Dish: Fresh Kimchi
The stall's Korean owner, who used to be head chef at a well-known Korean restaurant, decided to come up with halal Korean recipes.
Its kimchi is freshly made at the stall and served as a side dish or used in kimchi stew and kimchi fried rice.
The entire kimchi production process takes five to six hours, and another five to six days for fermentation.
JAPANESE & KOREAN CUISINE
Stall 73, Kopitiam@Lau Pa Sat
Dish: Army Stew
This hearty meal that Korean soldiers love and the stall owner grew to love as well was inspired by his travels in South Korea when he was studying there.
He returned to Singapore to work solely in Korean food and beverage and went on to amass 20 years of experience.
This Army Stew is filled with kimchi, luncheon meat, ham sausage, rice cake, enoki mushroom, tofu, chicken and other ingredients.
The kimchi has a sweet and sour flavour, which is preferred by most customers. Garlic is used to flavour the chicken and meat, while soya sauce and chilli flakes make the soup more flavourful.
JAPANESE
JAPANESE CUISINE
Stall 3, Foodfare@Clifford Centre
Dish: Oyako Don
The owner decided to open his halal-certified stall in the Central Business District because he wanted to bring affordable Japanese cuisine to office workers.
The Oyako Don is prepared with chicken, soy sauce and Japanese rice, plus a special homemade sauce that is drizzled onto the dish prior to serving.
MR TEPPANYAKI
Stall 46, Kopitiam@Kopitiam Square
Dish: Beef Pepper Rice
With all dishes served on an iron plate, Mr Teppanyaki is a quick casual dining concept inspired by Japanese cuisine culture.
Every mouthful of the fresh, juicy meat coupled with vegetables and white pearl rice will entice you to return for more.
XIANG LIAN
Stall 10, Kopitiam@Plaza Singapura
Dish: Omurice, Japan Salmon & Yakiniku Bento
The brainchild of owner-chef Lee has a menu that showcases a variety of beloved dishes like omurice, ramen and more. Other favourites include the simple yet flavourful Hotplate Saba with Teriyaki Sauce, while the stall's speciality - Japan Salmon & Yakiniku Bento - is served with a homemade teriyaki sauce that has been passed down from a Japanese master in Kyushu.
FILIPINO
DVINC
Stall 72, Kopitiam@Lau Pa Sat
Dish: Lechon Kawali
The owner is a Filipino who has been living in Singapore for a long time, and his crispy deep-fried pork dish - which takes 24 hours to prepare - is different from the usual Chinese sio bak because it is a lot drier and crispier, and is usually cooked with pork belly or liempo.
Salt is used to dry out the pork, topped with herbs and spices, and a special sweet sauce to serve.
MS INASAL
Stall 5, Kopitiam@Hillion Mall
Dish: Chicken BBQ with rice
This dish is the creation of Ms Emee, a Filipino-Muslim from Mindanao, a quaint island in the southern Philippines.
To ensure that the meat is succulent, she grills and marinates the chicken for a day.
To complete the meal, choose from the traditional Filipino sour sauce or the spicy sauce, which is the popular option among many locals.
ADOBO CONNECTION
Stall 4, Kopitiam@Jurong East MRT
Dish: Bulalo (Beef Bone Marrow)
On weekends, the stall is fully patronised by Filipinos who come all the way from Pasir Ris just to enjoy the dish, which requires three hours of boiling and uses a secret recipe of seven spices and herbs from Manila to create the perfect broth.
