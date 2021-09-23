Embark on an Asian food adventure at these Kopitiam outlets

Feeling cooped up at home in Singapore and daydreaming about your next food adventure?

Fret not because you can enjoy an Asian gastronomical trip right in your backyard and uncover authentic Asian cuisine across Kopitiam outlets, even if you cannot physically travel overseas.

So do not wait any longer to explore with Koptiam through your taste buds, and go behind the scenes and learn about the story and culture of each dish.

In the meantime, catch the Eat Out! video series on Kopitiam and Foodfare's social pages - instagram.com/kopitiamfoodfare and facebook.com/KopitiamFoodfare

CHINESE

XI'AN IMPRESSION

Stall 15, Kopitiam@Northpoint City

Dish: Handmade Burger Xi'An

The flatbread for this traditional dish from Xi'an, China, is made of bread flour and fermented for two hours.

And the key to the tasty meat is the seasoning used in the master stock that is made with more than 20 spices.

Boiling it continuously over time also ensures its freshness and helps achieve a flavourful and tender braised meat with a glistering coat.

HENG HWA HOMETOWN CUISINE

Stall 9, Kopitiam@Tampines Mall

Dish: Heng Hwa Hometown Beehoon

To the Putian people, Xing Hua Fried Bee Hoon is considered a signature home-cooked dish, featuring a type of bee hoon unique to their home town.

The most important thing for the fried bee hoon is to fry the pork belly with it.

The fried pork will then be used for the pork broth, which will be added in the wok to simmer with the bee hoon to bring out the flavour of each ingredient.

HENG HWA HOMETOWN CUISINE

FRAGRANT HOT POT

Stall 14, Kopitiam@Tiong Bahru Plaza

Dish: Sichuan Grilled Fish

In 2001, the owner travelled to Sichuan, China, and was determined to bring the mala flavour and Sichuan grilled fish to Singapore.

The base of the dish is made up of homemade Sichuan bean paste and topped with more than 10 herbs and spices such as star anise, peppercorn and orange peel.

FRAGRANT HOT POT

KOREAN

KIMCHI EXPRESS

Stall 2, KopiTech@Paya Lebar Quarter

Dish: Bibimbap

Customers can customise their very own bibimbap, served in a piping hot stone bowl.

Choose your preferred staple (white or brown rice), and select from a wide array of traditional/fusion Korean ingredients.

KIMCHI EXPRESS

KOREAN CUISINE

Stall 5, Cantine@Jurong Point

Dish: Fresh Kimchi

The stall's Korean owner, who used to be head chef at a well-known Korean restaurant, decided to come up with halal Korean recipes.

Its kimchi is freshly made at the stall and served as a side dish or used in kimchi stew and kimchi fried rice.

The entire kimchi production process takes five to six hours, and another five to six days for fermentation.

KOREAN CUISINE

JAPANESE & KOREAN CUISINE

Stall 73, Kopitiam@Lau Pa Sat

Dish: Army Stew

This hearty meal that Korean soldiers love and the stall owner grew to love as well was inspired by his travels in South Korea when he was studying there.

He returned to Singapore to work solely in Korean food and beverage and went on to amass 20 years of experience.

This Army Stew is filled with kimchi, luncheon meat, ham sausage, rice cake, enoki mushroom, tofu, chicken and other ingredients.

The kimchi has a sweet and sour flavour, which is preferred by most customers. Garlic is used to flavour the chicken and meat, while soya sauce and chilli flakes make the soup more flavourful.

JAPANESE & KOREAN CUISINE

JAPANESE

JAPANESE CUISINE

Stall 3, Foodfare@Clifford Centre

Dish: Oyako Don

The owner decided to open his halal-certified stall in the Central Business District because he wanted to bring affordable Japanese cuisine to office workers.

The Oyako Don is prepared with chicken, soy sauce and Japanese rice, plus a special homemade sauce that is drizzled onto the dish prior to serving.

JAPANESE CUISINE

MR TEPPANYAKI

Stall 46, Kopitiam@Kopitiam Square

Dish: Beef Pepper Rice

With all dishes served on an iron plate, Mr Teppanyaki is a quick casual dining concept inspired by Japanese cuisine culture.

Every mouthful of the fresh, juicy meat coupled with vegetables and white pearl rice will entice you to return for more.

MR TEPPANYAKI

XIANG LIAN

Stall 10, Kopitiam@Plaza Singapura

Dish: Omurice, Japan Salmon & Yakiniku Bento

The brainchild of owner-chef Lee has a menu that showcases a variety of beloved dishes like omurice, ramen and more. Other favourites include the simple yet flavourful Hotplate Saba with Teriyaki Sauce, while the stall's speciality - Japan Salmon & Yakiniku Bento - is served with a homemade teriyaki sauce that has been passed down from a Japanese master in Kyushu.

XIANG LIAN

FILIPINO

DVINC

Stall 72, Kopitiam@Lau Pa Sat

Dish: Lechon Kawali

The owner is a Filipino who has been living in Singapore for a long time, and his crispy deep-fried pork dish - which takes 24 hours to prepare - is different from the usual Chinese sio bak because it is a lot drier and crispier, and is usually cooked with pork belly or liempo.

Salt is used to dry out the pork, topped with herbs and spices, and a special sweet sauce to serve.

DVINC

MS INASAL

Stall 5, Kopitiam@Hillion Mall

Dish: Chicken BBQ with rice

This dish is the creation of Ms Emee, a Filipino-Muslim from Mindanao, a quaint island in the southern Philippines.

To ensure that the meat is succulent, she grills and marinates the chicken for a day.

To complete the meal, choose from the traditional Filipino sour sauce or the spicy sauce, which is the popular option among many locals.

MS INASAL

ADOBO CONNECTION

Stall 4, Kopitiam@Jurong East MRT

Dish: Bulalo (Beef Bone Marrow)

On weekends, the stall is fully patronised by Filipinos who come all the way from Pasir Ris just to enjoy the dish, which requires three hours of boiling and uses a secret recipe of seven spices and herbs from Manila to create the perfect broth.