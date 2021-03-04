Enjoy a cook up with the kids with FairPrice Xtra recipes, promotions

Simple baking and cooking can be enjoyable activities for children to do with their parents.

Not only is preparing meals and desserts as a family a great way to bond, you can even teach the little ones some basic mathematics and science at the same time.

With the March school holidays just around the corner, keep the children occupied at home with these delicious recipes.

Easy-peasy burger

Need to whip up something tasty, fast and satisfying?

Take Farmpride burger patties from your freezer - no thawing needed - and pop them into a pan or fryer.

One patty takes just four minutes to cook.

Made with only the best ingredients, choose from bulgogi beef, bulgogi chicken and tsukune chicken to satisfy your craving for Korean or Japanese flavours.

Get your children to help you layer the burger: Place the cooked patty on a hamburger bun and top with your choice of vegetables, sauce and cheese.

Speedy microwave cheesecake

For this recipe, add cream cheese, butter, and frozen blueberries or strawberries to your shopping cart.

The children can start learning the process by helping to crush the graham crackers and pressing the crust against the bottom of the dish.

INGREDIENTS (SERVES ONE)

1 tbsp butter

2 sheets graham cracker

115g cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp sugar

3 drops vanilla extract

5 strawberries or handful of blueberries, for serving

METHOD

1. Melt the butter in a small microwaveable ramekin. Tilt the ramekin to coat the sides.

2. Crush the graham cracker into fine crumbs, then add to the ramekin with the butter and mix well. With a spoon, press the crust evenly against the bottom of the dish.

3. In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla, stirring until there are no lumps.

4. Spread the filling on top of the graham cracker crust.

5. Microwave for at least four minutes, 45 seconds at a time, at half power. Make sure the cheesecake does not bubble over the sides of the ramekin.

6. Chill in the freezer for at least 30 minutes, until completely cool to the touch.

7. With a knife, loosen the edges of the cheesecake, then invert onto a plate, or eat straight from the ramekin.

8. Top with strawberries or blueberries.

Vibrant fruit and vegetable popsicle

Looking for a way to get your children to eat more greens? Juice some veggies alongside your choice of fruits, and freeze the mixture in popsicle moulds for a fun, healthy treat.

Start with a juice extractor, which features a powerful motor of 20,000rpm, BPA-free plastic jar and reset button for protecting the motor.

And instead of processed sugar, add honey for a healthier, natural sweetness.

INGREDIENTS (SERVES FOUR TO SIX)

Red layer

18 to 20 frozen/fresh strawberries

½ baby beetroot, cooked

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp chia seeds (optional)

White layer

4 to 5 tbsp Greek yoghurt

2 tsp honey

Green layer

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

Handful of baby spinach leaves

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp chia seeds (optional)

METHOD

1. Prepare the puree for the red layer by washing and cutting off the stems of the strawberries. Place in blender along with the cooked beet, honey and chia seeds (if using) and puree until smooth. Set aside.

2. For the white layer, whisk together the Greek yoghurt and honey. Set aside in the fridge.

3. For the green layer, blend the kiwis, spinach, honey and chia seeds until smooth. Set aside in the fridge.

4. To assemble, start by pouring the red puree into the popsicle mould about ¾ of the way. Next, pour a 1cm-thick layer of the white mixture. Finally, pour a 2cm-thick layer of the green puree.

5. Gently insert wooden popsicle sticks through the centre of each mould and freeze the assembled pops for six hours.

6. When you are ready to serve, hold the mould under running water for five to six seconds. Gently wiggle the wooden stick to unmould the popsicle.

Tip: If you are dealing with a fussy eater at home, start off with more of the fruits and lesser vegetables in your puree. Slowly increase the proportion of vegetables once your child's taste buds have adapted to the new flavours.