Enjoy delicious deliveries as you work from home

Something wonderful happened over the past few days - support for hawkers swelled and lifelines extended during these times.

But between your hawker meals, you can also show love to the food and beverage scene in general with orders from restaurants and home-based businesses.

Here are 10 options to consider:

The Blue Ginger

The Peranakan restaurant has introduced two rice bowl starting from $16.05, which come with a main, sides, rice and achar. Main course options include udang goreng, beef rendang and sotong keluak.

If you head to the Tanjong Pagar outlet, you get a 20 per cent discount for takeaway, or you can order it through Oddle and GrabFood.

Red House Seafood

Dim sum is good any time, and Red House Seafood offers a platter at $32 (usual price $42) with items such as Pork and Shrimp Dumpling, Truffle Wild Mushroom Dumpling and BBQ Pork Bun.

Other stay-home deals include Superior Lobster and Seafood Pao Fan at $48 (usually $68) and a whole Soon Hock at $58 (usually $88).

To order, call 6735-7666.

Ban Sok Thai Noodle

Ban Sok Thai Noodle (Arc 380 #01-15, Tel: 9189-9929) is the brainchild of popular Thai make-up artist Apichai Kotsri. He turned to his grandmother's secret noodle recipe when he was pivoting because of the pandemic and made a business out of it.

The noodle soup ($6.50) is intense, brightened by a spot of lime. Try the larb moo (minced pork, $6.50) too. These dishes took me back to Bangkok upon first taste.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Here is something fun to eat at home. The Boodle Fight Feast (from $108) has chargrilled meat, seafood and vegetables served on a banana leaf as it is done in the Philippines. Items include grilled barramundi, pork prime rib char siew and pasture-fed Angus beef rib eye.

For a limited time, enjoy 15 per cent off and free delivery for all orders above $60 when you order via shop-capitolkempinski.com

The Masses

The popular restaurant has opened up deliveries of its dishes.

Try Carabinero and Crab Ochazuke ($32.90) with crab meat, carabinero prawns, ikura and tobiko, or Kurobuta Sweet and Sour Rice ($24.90) with Japanese pork seasoned with piquillo pepper.

Delivery starts from $5 but it is free for orders above $150.

The minimum spend is $30, and use the code DONTCBPLS10 at checkout to get a 10 per cent discount. You can order via order.themasses.sg

PastaMania

WFH is a good time to rediscover brands too. PastaMania has been around forever and could have fallen off your radar. But when you need a bit of familiarity for comfort, you can get pastas sent to your home.

There are more than 20 outlets across Singapore, and you can find it on Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

Oriole Coffee + Bar

If you miss the food at Oriole Coffee + Bar (#01-01, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Tel: 6238-8348) because you are working from home (WFH), you can order via delivery.oriole.com.sg/en_SG

Pay with your Mastercard, and if you spend above $100, you get free delivery with the code MCFREE, and $10 off delivery when you spend above $80 with the code MC10.

The menu has popular items such as Smoked Salmon Pizza ($28), Chilli Crab Pizza ($32) and Sriracha Buffalo Chicken Burger ($16).

Eatable.sg

As proven during the circuit breaker, it takes a great deal of willpower to stick to a diet - especially one as restrictive as the keto diet.

Eatable.SG wants to help make keto easier, with a meal plan starting from $100 a week. If you want a trial, get the a la carte items.

The Firecracker Chicken Burger ($18) clocks in at 21.5g total carbs and Confit Duck Leg ($20) at 12.6g total carbs. These delicious dishes should keep you in ketosis. To order, go to eatable.com.sg

Ah Hood Kueh

The legendary Ah Hood Kueh has been around since 1980 and the experience shows.

I am a fan of peanut ang ku kueh in general, and this version is as good as it gets. The coconut one works well too - the robust filling is a great foil to the delicate skin.

Get the assorted box for the best value ($12 for 10 ang ku kuehs), and you can opt for collection at Balestier Plaza or pay for delivery. To order, head to ahhoodkueh.com

Old Seng Choong

One of the good things that came out of the circuit breaker was the rise of the Facebook Live sale session, where you can buy many things at discounted prices.

Old Seng Choong will continue that, selling ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products including special bundles deals every Tuesday on its Facebook page.

One item to get is the popular Pandan Chiffon Cake ($14.90), but you must be fast because it sells out quickly.