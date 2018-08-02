Enjoy a lactose-free breakfast with oatmeal, soya milk

If you are allergic to dairy or simply do not like the taste of cow's milk, soya milk is an alternative with great nutritional value.

So for those who are lactose intolerant or exploring lactose-free options, or if you are weight-conscious and looking for products lower in sugar, FairPrice has got you covered with its FairPrice housebrand Hi-Calcium Fresh Soya Milk - Original (one litre).

It is lower in sugar, higher in calcium, and it is halal.

It is also trans fat- and cholesterol-free, and is made from non-genetically modified soya beans.

Soya milk contains isoflavones, believed to be good for heart health.

If you are looking for something even less sweet, try the housebrand Hi-Calcium Fresh Soya Milk - Reduced Sugar (one litre) or the housebrand Hi-Calcium Fresh Soya Milk - Unsweetened (one litre), which have the same attributes as the Original otherwise.

All three versions are priced at $1.75 and are available at FairPrice stores islandwide and online (www.fairprice.com.sg).

To try the Hi-Calcium Fresh Soya Milk - Reduced Sugar, visit FairPrice outlets at Block 212 Bedok North, Chinatown Point, East Point and Tampines Mall, as well as FairPrice Xtra stores at Hougang One, Jem, Jurong Point Level 3, Nex and Sports Hub from Aug 3 to 5, 11am to 7pm.

Soya milk

To complete your lactose-free breakfast, pair your soya milk with the FairPrice housebrand Instant Oatmeal 800g ($4). A product of Australia, it is also the healthier choice as it is higher in whole grains.

It contains 100 per cent natural whole grains, is cholesterol- and trans fat-free, is high in dietary fibre and contains iron, phosphorus and vitamin B1.

Soya beans are believed to be good for the heart. PHOTOS: NTUC FAIRPRICE, AFP, TNP FILE

It is no surprise oatmeal is getting more popular here.

The health benefits include lowering cholesterol and being a source of fibre that can be easily added to foods.

If you have more time, prepare a soya milk smoothie. Or enjoy the creamy texture of oatmeal with pureed or mashed banana, or make your own acai bowl.

Oatmeal recipes

Make your own acai bowl with FairPrice's Instant Oatmeal.

If you are tired of all your breakfast oatmeal recipes, here are a few delicious remixes that transform this bowl of healthy whole grains into savoury goodness.

FairPrice's Instant Oatmeal (above).

AVOCADO EGG

You need: Avocado, poached egg, salt and pepper

Layer one sliced avocado and a poached egg on top of oatmeal. Add salt and pepper to your taste before mixing this delicious and creamy delight.

CHEESY BACON

You need: Bacon, half a roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, spring onions

Cut up a strip of bacon and half a roasted tomato. Toss it into a bowl of oatmeal with a handful of cheddar cheese. Garnish with spring onions.

ONION MUSHROOM

You need:Mushrooms and a quarter of an onion, salt and pepper, parsley, a quarter of a raw capsicum

Saute a few sliced mushrooms with a quarter of a medium-sized onion in olive oil. Transfer this to your cup of cooked oatmeal. Top it off with parsley, salt, pepper andcubed capsicum for a delicious crunch.

VEGGIE DELIGHT

You need: Feta cheese, spinach, pistachios, a quarter of an onion, olives, salt and pepper

Put half a handful of crumbled feta cheese, spinach, a few pieces of chopped pistachios, slices of onion and a few olives into the mix before adding salt and pepper.

Mix it evenly for a terrific and nutritious bowl of oats that will wow your taste buds. - DIVYATA RAUT FOR SHAPE MAGAZINE