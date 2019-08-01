Enjoy local delights this National Day

This year, celebrate National Day with your favourite local food products from FairPrice Housebrand as we count down to Singapore's 54th birthday.

Start your day with FairPrice Low GI Multigrain Bread (400g), a healthy choice that is lower on the glycemic index and higher in wholegrains.

Low in sugar, just two slices will provide 43 per cent of the daily wholegrain requirement, with the low GI diet being said to help with blood sugar control.

Pair it with FairPrice Nonya Kaya (410g, also available in 250g), which is not only trans fat-free but also halal-certified, with no preservatives added.

Prepare lunch with the FairPrice Red Cargo Rice Vermicelli (400g), where one serving provides 160 per cent of your daily wholegrain intake needs.

It is higher in wholegrains, trans fat-free and cholesterol-free.

Add flavour to your vermicelli with Golden Chef Paste, which comes in a variety of traditional flavours such as Laksa, Chicken Curry, Satay Beehoon and Rendang.

The Singapore product is halal-certified and has no artificial colourings.

What is more, the Laksa, Chicken Curry and Rendang offerings are pre-mixed with coconut milk for better flavour.

Alternatively, you can also have your vermicelli with Golden Chef Abalone Sauce (510g), which can be used as a substitute for oyster sauce.

The healthier choice product is not only trans fat-free, it boasts 25 per cent less sodium as compared with regular abalone sauce.

For the best combination, pair it with fresh ocean bounty such as Golden Chef canned abalone or seafood.

For dinner, you cannot go wrong with the taste of iconic local delights thanks to FairPrice Sauce Mix (180g to 220g).

Offered in Chicken Rice, Tom Yum, Black Pepper and Char Siew, you can now cook up a storm with this halal-certified and trans fat-free product.

If you are still hungry after watching the National Day Parade, treat yourself to more classics such as the all-time favourite FairPrice Pak Satay with Gravy (500g).

Convenient yet delicious and unique in flavour and taste, it is prepared using a recipe of fresh, quality ingredients, herbs and spices.

Available in chicken and beef, it is vacuum-packed and contains no MSG or preservatives.

SPICY

Another option is the halal-certified FairPrice Frozen Chicken Nuggets. Made of chicken meat and coated with tempura, it is also available in Hot and Spicy.

The nuggets are best fried with FairPrice Sunflower Oil (1L). Suitable for deep-frying, pan-frying, stir-frying and salads, the delicately flavoured oil is cholesterol-free and high in polyunsaturated fat.

Also available in 2L and 5L, it is lower in saturated fat and contains vitamin E.

Recipe for chicken rice (serves eight)

Preparation time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS FOR CHICKEN

1.8kg whole chicken

6 litres of water

200g young ginger, sliced

150g spring onion

150g chicken bouillon cube

45g rock sugar

INGREDIENTS FOR RICE

8 cups of jasmine rice 10 cups of water

300g pandan leaves, knotted

1 jar of FairPrice Chicken Rice Mix

PREPARATION FOR CHICKEN

1. Heat water in a deep pot until it boils.

2. Put in all the ingredients (except the chicken) and seasonings.

3. Slowly submerge the chicken, lower the flame and poach for 45 minutes.

4. Soak the chicken in cold water for 15 minutes before cutting it.

5. Set aside.

PREPARATION FOR RICE

1. Wash rice and drain well.

2. Mix all ingredients and stir well.

3..Cook in rice cooker for 45 minutes.

4. Serve hot with chicken and condiments, such as garlic chilli or dark soy sauce.