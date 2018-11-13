Enjoy a taste of Vietnam at FairPrice

Vietnamese cuisine is sought after in many countries across the world.

Satisfy your craving for it at FairPrice, which offers about 650 products from Vietnam across over 40 categories.

The local supermarket chain's Vietnam Fair - Vivid Vietnam, which launches today and ends on Nov 26, showcases an even greater variety and diversity of gastronomical delights to whet the appetites of shoppers.

Since Vietnamese rice was introduced in 2007, its popularity has increased significantly year on year, and it currently makes up 20 per cent of total rice purchases at FairPrice.

One of FairPrice Housebrand's best-sellers is the soft and aromatic FairPrice Housebrand Jasmine Fragrant Rice, available in 5kg ($6.95, usual price $8.20) and 10kg packs ($15.80) and made from 100 per cent whole kernel rice.

For rice with a stickier texture, go for the FairPrice Housebrand Premium Short Grain Japonica Rice, which is available in 2.5kg packs ($5.95, UP $6.50).

Made from 100 per cent whole kernel rice, it is naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free, and is suitable for making sushi.

Historically, the Vietnamese would opt for fish and seafood as replacements for meats as these were more readily available along the coastline.

So enjoy a taste of Vietnam with the AquaNatur Organic Sutchi, which come in fillets ($9.50, UP $12.50), portioned fillets ($9.50 till Nov 20, UP $12.50), steak ($7.50 till Nov 20, UP $9.50) and cubes ($9.50 till Nov 20, UP $12.50).

From the world's first organic certified pangasius fish farm, each fish is filleted and trimmed by hand, then frozen and packaged.

Not only is it halal certified, with a better taste due to the natural growth conditions, it poses a reduced health risk as no chemicals, antibiotics, hormones or GMOs are used.

FairPrice also offers the AquaNatur Organic Black Tiger Prawn in M ($8.50, UP $11.95) and XL ($13.95) and White Prawn in L ($10.95), which are halal certified and boasts the Naturland organic certification.

They are farmed in sustainable mangrove forests, without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and are processed and frozen individually by hand without additives or chemicals, resulting in tastier prawns.

The Organic Black Tiger Prawns are naturally sweet and succulent, with a meaty texture, while the Organic White Prawns have a mild and delicate sweet flavour, making them suitable for sweet, sour or spicy dishes.

Wash it all down with the most popular beverage in Vietnam - coffee.

But you can skip the hassle of travelling by getting a quick caffeine boost at FairPrice.

From the Central Highland of Vietnam, G7 Instant Espresso ($3.45, UP $3.80) is crafted using roasting know-how from the East and extraction technology from Europe, offering a strong and full-bodied taste like that of a freshly-brewed shot of Italian espresso.

If you are feeling doubly daring, the G7 Strong X2 Coffee Mix 3-in-1 ($5.95, UP $6.75) amplifies the superior coffee taste of G7 Instant Espresso to reward those looking for a bold yet pleasantly aromatic coffee mix.

If you are not a coffee-lover, there's always Vietjoy Leaf Tea ($29.90 for three packs, UP $18 per pack), which also acts as a herbal dietary supplement.

It is caffeine-free, sustainably farmed and sourced and made of all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, colourants or additives added.

It comes in four different refreshing flavours (Guava, Soursop, Mulberry and Moringa) and individually packed tea bags for convenience and freshness, and you can enjoy it either hot or cold.

Children can also share in the taste of Vietnam with Vinamilk ($2.80, UP $4).

Exclusive to FairPrice, it is made of 100 per cent organic milk and comes in four 180ml packets.

Rich in natural nutrients and enhanced with Vitamin D3, Vinamilk is creamy goodness that even adults can enjoy - while being perfect for packing in lunch boxes for school-going kids.

All the promotional prices are valid till Nov 26, unless otherwise stated.