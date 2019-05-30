Extra bites

HERITAGE DISHES

You cannot celebrate Singapore's bicentennial without food, and the one-day-only Eat Your History, which is happening this Saturday at Fort Canning Centre, will showcase heritage dishes from the Peranakan, Cantonese, Minangkabau and West Indian cultures. Chefs such as Haikal Johari (of Alma by Juan Amador) and Violet Oon (co-owner of Violet Oon Singapore) will offer cooking demonstrations and food samplings.

WHITEGRASS RETURNS

One Michelin-starred restaurant Whitegrass (Chijmes, Tel: 6837-0402) reopens with a new chef. Takuya Yamashita (of Tokyo's one Michelin-starred Ciel et Sol) is now in charge, offering a menu of classical French fare with a modern Japanese twist. Whitegrass closed its doors last December when former chef-owner Sam Aisbett left.

STACK OF MALA

Burger King has the ideal burger for those who love mala - the Mala Stacker Burger, with either a beef patty or the Chick'N Crisp patty (both from $6.90 for a meal, with a medium pack of French fries and a small Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink). And you can build a tower of mala too. For $2.80 a patty, you can add as many patties as you want.

OLD FAVES RETURN

McDonald's popular Curry Sauce bottle ($5.50 with purchase of McNuggets) returns today, together with Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from $6.40). And there are new items to test your willpower too - French Onion Shaker Fries (70 cents with upsized Extra Value Meal), Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone (from $2) and Kit Kat McFlurry (from $3.10).