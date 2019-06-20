Extra bites

BOBA FAD

Taiwan's Xing Fu Tang will open its first outlet on June 28 at Century Square (#01-22). Popular items include the signature Brown Sugar Boba Milk ($5.30) with stir-fried brown sugar boba, fresh milk, and topped off with cheese-flavoured cream and caramelised brown sugar; and the freshly brewed Damascus Rose Tea with Lemons ($4.90).

BICENTENNIAL MENU

To launch the Bicentennial Experience at Fort Canning, Hotel Fort Canning is offering A Journey Through Taste Bicentennial Four Course Special ($45) with dishes such as

Peranakan Laksa with Lobster and Oven-baked Salmon Wellington. This menu is available for lunch and dinner, and is served at The Salon. Call 6799-8809 for reservations.

RACINES X DA DONG

Racines (Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Tel: 6428-5000) has launched its Culinary Masters Series with Da Dong Prawn Noodles. Every Tuesday in July, the team at Da Dong Prawn Noodles will serve its signature bowl of prawn noodles as part of a two-course ($30) or three-course ($38) menu.

FEAST FOR CHARITY

Chefs For A Cause returns on July 7 to raise money for underprivileged children under the care of South East CDC and This Life Cambodia. The 14 chefs, including Pang Kok Keong (Sugar Daddy Group) and Benjamin Tan (The White Rabbit), will whip up dinner at Huone at Clarke Quay. Tickets to the event, organised by Project Happy Feet, are sold out, but you can register to be on the wait-list at http://cfac.projecthappyfeet.org/