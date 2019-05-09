Fabulous feasts for Ramadan

The fasting month for Muslims has started, and that means it is time for Hari Raya Puasa food promotions and specials.

Here are some of the most interesting ones for 2019.

7-ELEVEN

Just in time for Ramadan, a halal version of the famous Joo Chiat Kim Choo rice dumplings is now available at 7-Eleven stores.

It comes in two new flavours: Nonya Chicken and Salted Chicken Halal Dumplings, retailing at $2.80 each ($2.50 till May 14).

The dumplings can be consumed on the go - perfect when you do not have time for a proper meal after you break fast. You can just pop this into the microwave and you are good.

AZUR

Spend the day exploring Jewel Changi Airport and end it at the Sedap-licious Ramadan Buffet at Azur (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Tel: 6823-5354).

Ongoing till June 6, it features an Insta-worthy spread of Asian and Western specials, such as Sambal Seabass, Salt Baked Salmon Fillet and crabs cooked in various styles.

It is from $68, and for groups of more than 15 adults, you get a 30 per cent discount.

OMOOMO

At Omoomo, there is a new menu called Sambal-licious which runs till July 31.

The six new rice bowls are from $8 and come with sambal chilli, ikan bilis and peanuts. The highlight is the Moo-let Proof, with spicy Bulgogi beef and tangy kimchi.

If you are looking for a combo, the Twin Combo Sets ($20) come with a pair of mains, drinks and sides.

There are also mini bowls (from $5) available only at the Downtown East E!Avenue, Northpoint City and The Star Vista outlets.

FATBURGER

Fatburger Singapore has introduced new gourmet hotdogs in time for Ramadan: The Classic Hot Dog ($6.90), Chilli Dog ($7.90) and Chilli Cheese Dog ($8.90).

If you are planning a gathering, there is also the 50 Pieces Chicken Party Platter (from $42.50), which comes with four sauces.

Fatburger is located at Kinex and Velocity@Novena Square. You can also order it online via order.fatburgersg.com.

BLUE JASMINE

A buffet sounds like a nice way to break fast, and Blue Jasmine (Park Hotel Farrer Park, Tel: 6824-8851) offers two.

Seafood Night (from next Monday to May 19) has highlights such as Thai Crab Cake, Red Tom Yum with Seafood and Seafood Lemak Chilli Api with mussels and clams in a spicy stew.

The Grill & Roast Night buffet runs from May 20 to 26, and be sure to try the Daging Masak Paprik, which is stir fried beef in special sauce.

Both spreads are $58 a diner.

CAROUSEL

Carousel (Royal Plaza on Scotts, Tel: 6219-3780) will be serving a local spread for Ramadan. This will go on till June 4, from $80 for each dinner.

There will be Chinese, Malay, Indian and Peranakan dishes, with highlights such as Singapore Chilli Crab, Grilled Stingray with Sambal and Chincalok, Chicken Rice Balls and Yam Abacus Seeds.

Hilton Singapore will hold its annual Iftar pop-up buffet (from $72) at the rooftop of the hotel.

There will be over 90 dishes, including four live stations and speciality cuisine corners: Moroccan, Indian, Chinese and Japanese.

Call 6737-2233 for reservations.

WINDOW ON THE PARK

At Window On The Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333), there is a 50-dish spread for Iftar, with key dishes such as Spanish mackerel Asam Pedas, Baba Ghanoush and Bubur Lambuk Daging.

The desserts are aimed directly at your sweet tooth too - Ondeh Ondeh cake, red velvet with marshmallow and Pulut Hitam.

The Ramadan Iftar Dinner Buffet is from $78, and it is a one-for-one offer till June 4.