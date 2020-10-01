FairPrice food fair features products made in Singapore, for Singapore

There's no better way for consumers to support local flavours than by shopping at FairPrice.

The local supermarket chain is holding its ninth annual Made In Singapore food fair from today to Oct 14 in all its stores, and aims to promote homegrown fare to Singapore households.

Today, FairPrice carries 6,000 locally produced items. These go all the way from fresh produce, canned food, and condiments to household cleaners.

So the next time you are at a FairPrice store, search the aisles for these top recommendations:

CAFE21

Under parent company and homegrown coffee and beverage maker Viz Branz, Cafe21 was a pioneer in the 2-in-1 instant coffee segment during the early 2000s, and remains a go-to fix for Singaporeans today.

Get that crucial pick-me-up in the mornings or at teatime with the first 2-in-1 white coffee with non-dairy creamer, Cafe21's halal 2-in-1 Instant Coffeemix ($4.30, usual price $4.80).

It retains the quality of authentic Colombian Arabica beans, producing a mild bitter flavour that is well-balanced with creaminess.

Formulated to give discerning coffee-drinkers a choice in sugar content, it can be enjoyed on its own or 'gah dai' for added sweetness.

SHI LE PO

Unknown to many, Shi Le Po was a colloquial name given to early modern Singapore, while the Chinese words also represent a nation that loves to eat.

Its products celebrate Singapore's diverse culinary heritage by combining innovative yet familiar flavours that bridge the old and the new.

Proudly Singaporean, Shi Le Po's variations of crispy fish skins deliver unpretentious but seriously good eats that can be enjoyed by all ages.

These yummy treats are twice-cooked to golden perfection and lusciously coated with rich creamy salted egg sauce.

So if you are craving for a snack, reach for the Salted Egg Fish Skin 80g or Spicy Salted Egg Fish Skin 80g, which contains a secret chilli blend for an added spicy kick, or enjoy the classic seafood favourite Black Pepper Crab Fish Skin 80g ($6.85 each).

Even better, they are going at a special offer price of two for $10 from today till Oct 14.

GOLDEN BRIDGE

Established in 1993, Golden Bridge Foods has become a beloved household name for processed food in Singapore and Asia.

Delivering premium meat products to chefs and other consumers alike, the company champions constant reinvention through technology and innovation in their recipes to give customers the best.

Add more kick to your meals with Golden Bridge Pork Luncheon Meat 340g ($3.65, usual price $4.20), which is made from real meat cuts, is gluten-free, and contains no MSG and 43 per cent less sodium than the industry average.

PRIMA TASTE

Prima Taste was born from the belief that traditional Singapore hawker food could be popular across generations. Founder and chairman Primus Cheng wanted the food he knew and loved growing up to be shared with an increasingly busy population.

This uncompromising commitment to authenticity drove him to team up with hawkers from best-selling stalls across Singapore, working with them to unravel the culinary secrets behind popular Singapore hawker dishes and replicate them faithfully.

In this way, Prima Taste preserves authentic Singapore cuisine and makes it accessible and convenient to Singaporeans and people all over the world.

The halal-certified Prima Taste Ready Meals are on offer at $4.75 during the food fair period, delivering authentic local favourites in seven flavours - Chicken Claypot Rice (usual price $6.70), Curry Chicken Rice (usual price $6.70), Beef Rendang Rice (usual price $6.70), Laksa Fried Rice (usual price $6.50), Soya Sauce Chicken Rice (usual price $6.50), Indian Curry Rice (usual price $6.50) and Prima Satay Fried Rice (usual price $6.50) - in a convenient meal pack that is ready to eat in 90 seconds.

Made using multi-grain rice, each pack contains dietary fibre, soluble fibre and prebiotics, without any added preservatives. It can be stored anywhere, with no refrigeration needed.

KOKA

The company behind Koka, Tat Hui Foods, was established in Singapore in 1986, and the humble noodle brand has since grown its range of classic flavours to offer the richness and diversity of Singapore cuisine to the rest of the world through its range of more than 100 different products.

Koka Purple Wheat Noodles is a front runner of innovation in the instant noodles market. It is the only one that contains age-defying antioxidants and is created with a holistic intent for the health-conscious.

It is tested in a Canadian lab, and with the presence of anthocyanins, it contains as much as 3,400 micromoles of antioxidant activity per 100g serving of Koka Purple Wheat Noodles. It is a Healthier Choice product, and is halal-certified.

Lower in fat and sodium and higher in whole grains, the noodles are made from a fat-free process of steaming and baking instead of frying, and are free of added MSG, preservatives and colouring.

So start eating healthier today with the Koka Purple Wheat Noodles Assorted 5s x 60g ($2.80, usual price $3.25), which comes in variants like Chilli & Lime, Aglio Olio and Braised Duck.

TAI HUA

More than 70 years ago, Mr Pek Cheng Chuan started Tai Hua Food Industries which produced soya sauce using the traditional tray and jar method.

To maintain the strictest quality standards while innovating, the brand adapted its production methodology in 1984 and has since emerged as one of the main halal soya sauce producers in Singapore and remains a mainstay in Singaporean homes.

Tai Hua's Standard Soy Sauce 640ml ($2.40, usual price $2.70) - which comes in Dark and Light - is a traditional Chinese flavoured soya sauce, naturally brewed from selected premium non-GMO soya beans from Canada, wheat flour, water and salt.

The Reduced Salt Light 305ml variant ($2.60, usual price $2.90) presents a milder alternative.

Its Convenience Sauce range 305ml ($2.60, usual price $2.90) - which comes in variants that include Teriyaki Sauce and Seafood Soy Sauce - is a collection of easy-to-use Chinese cooking sauces prepared from premium soya sauce.

They represent the essence of traditional Chinese stews and marinades, and the range provides for easy stewing, braising and steaming of poultry, meat and seafood.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Other key halal highlights from the Made In Singapore food fair include the Triangel Fresh Eggs from N&N ($2.65, usual price $2.85), which boast nutrition from corn, soya and multigrain.

They adhere to stringent food safety and hygiene standards, and the hens are not administered hormones or antibiotics.

Alternatively, opt for Chew's Omega 6 Fresh Eggs ($4.95 for two, usual price $3.25 for one), which reach FairPrice shelves within 24 hours, ensuring consumers always get the freshest eggs possible.

Chew's birds are fed with a natural plant-based diet supplemented with probiotics, and are raised with shelter, resting areas, sufficient space and the ability to engage in natural behaviours.

Take this opportunity to also try The Fish Farmer's Red Snapper ($1.69 per 100g, usual price $1.89).

The socially and environmentally responsible brand's fish are 100 per cent naturally farmed, processed and packed in Singapore, without any growth enhancements, antibiotics, hormones or GMO added.

Having learnt farming techniques from traditional farmers, The Fish Farmer has built more than 100 caged long nets along sheltered waterways.

This allows its fish to swim and exercise with the tides and absorb the natural nutrients and the sea environment, leading to a firm texture, no muddy taste and boasting the same flavour as wild-caught fish.

Lastly, Kin Yan's Fresh Black Fungus ($4.95 for two, usual price $2.95 for one) offers fresh quality mushrooms grown with pesticide- and chemical-free methods.

As an added perk, during the period of the Made In Singapore food fair, buy any two participating local products for a minimum of $30 in one receipt and receive a limited edition FairPrice Neighbourhood apron, while stock lasts.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on participating products and FairPrice Neighbourhood stores, visit bit.ly/3kHmL9z

