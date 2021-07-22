FairPrice turns into Land of Smiles with Thailand Fair

Hopping on a plane to the Land of Smiles may still be a fantasy right now for travel-starved Singaporeans. So FairPrice aims to give its shoppers something to smile about - by celebrating the food and drinks of our South-east Asian neighbour with its Thailand Fair.

From today to Aug 4, visit any FairPrice store to enjoy a range of Thai treats.

Meanwhile several brands at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade are offering exclusive specials just for the fair.

For instance, The Kitchen by Ban Tong, a popular seafood zi char restaurant in Clementi, boasts a variety of takeaway options, including the pick-cook-enjoy alternatives.

And now, Tom Yum Soup will be sold, alongside assorted seafood ($9.80) and Thai Basil Minced Chicken with Rice ($8.80). You have the option of swopping the chicken with plant-based meat.

Meanwhile, Alfero Gelato - FairPrice's first Italian gelato counter that provides a healthier option with its low carbohydrate, gluten-free and dairy-free gelato - introduces the Coconut Lychee Thai Basil Sorbet ($6.50 per scoop), a refreshing and dairy-free treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

COCKTAILS

Owned and run by FairPrice, The Bar features cocktails made from ingredients readily found in-store, and it is making available a special cocktail, Jai Yen Yen ($9.90), concocted just for the Thailand Fair.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The beverage is a vodka-based Thai-inspired milk tea drink, with a touch of palm sugar and mango pudding.

Don't miss the Tom Yum Naan ($2) at House of Bakers. The artisanal local bakery owned by Far Ocean Group offers confectionery and baked goods with Asian and Western selections, and the Tom Yum Naan is a flatbread with seafood filling that is bursting with spicy and sour flavours.

In addition, Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee - a cafe and coffee retail shop - is presenting Pocha Pocha ($8), a classic Thai iced milk tea with cold brew coffee in a bottle.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Lastly, Jeya Spices, which exclusively curates local spices from the wet market in Yishun, is adding Thai Green/Yellow/Red Massaman Curry Wet Blend ($4 for 300g) to its range at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade.

Do not forget to satisfy your Thai snack craving at all FairPrice stores.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The Tasto Pla Sam Rod Potato Chips 70g ($1.55 per pack, usual price $2.30) encapsulates the taste of pla sam rod, which in Thai means fish in three flavours, a popular fried fish dish served in restaurants and Thai homes with a mouthwatering sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Savour this unique cuisine as a quick nibble and stock up on other flavours including Curry Crab.

Spice lovers looking for a kick can also pick up the Tasto Devil Max Spice BBQ or the Tasto Devil Emperor Chili ($1.95 per pack, usual price $2.50) that comes with real Thai chilli pieces.

The Lotus Jumbo Drumstick Biscuit Salted Egg with Chili Paste 55g ($1.70, usual price $2.10) is similar to the goldfish-shaped crackers, but this crispy bite-sized drumstick biscuit has a uniquely Asian flavour.

The Ben Pan Crispy Milk and Butter Toast Original/Thai Tea/ Chocolate 80g ($2.40, usual price $3.20) is the perfect piece of crispy toast, rich with a layer of premium butter. Its mellow sweetness makes it a great complement to tea and coffee.

It now comes in resealable bags for greater convenience and is available in Original, Thai Tea and Chocolate.

And of course, you cannot go wrong with fruit and water.

The FairPrice Coconut Water 1L (two for $5.50, usual price $3.25 each) contains 100 per cent coconut water that is not from concentrate and is naturally cholesterol-free.

Do try the Singha Soda Water 6s x 325ml - the top-selling soda water brand in Thailand - which guarantees long-lasting fizziness that can be perfectly mixed with all alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for the ultimate refreshment.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Singha Soda ($4.50, usual price $5.10) has durable sparkling bubbles as it is set in a glass bottle, which keeps the fizz longer as it is much harder for the carbon dioxide to escape from it.

Even after opening, the freshness of the soda remains longer.

Finally, wrap up your meal with the Palmer Mango ($5.95 for two, usual price $7.90 for two), which has a sweet and juicy taste while maintaining its firm texture.

Made in Singapore FairPrice Housebrand products to celebrate National Day

When we think of home, food usually comes to mind. With National Day around the corner, it calls for a celebration of tasty local favourites and the Singapore spirit amid the escalating Covid-19 situation.

FairPrice Housebrand carries a wide range of "Made in Singapore" products that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Here are some bestsellers to check out on your next grocery run:

FairPrice XO Premium Kaya (Less Sugar) 410g ($4.80)

With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 by consumers on Try and Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia, this is recommended by 78 per cent of those who've tried it.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Reviewer @foodielove initially thought "the taste would be compromised with the reduced sugar but wow, the pandan and egg taste were quite distinct and delicious" while @jrcruz3017 felt the kaya spread had a "good taste, not so sweet" and was "similar to the usual kaya spread I am purchasing".

Indeed, it is lower in sugar, trans fat-free and halal-certified.

Other locally produced kaya in the FairPrice Housebrand range include Less Sugar Nonya Kaya, Nonya Kaya and Hainanese Kaya with Honey.

FairPrice Enriched White Bread Junior 300g ($1.10)

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Kaya goes best with toast in traditional Singaporean breakfast style.

So get your enriched white bread in a refreshed packaging with an improved recipe, available in both 300g and 500g.

Now healthier, tastier and fluffier, it is high in iron, enriched with vitamins B1, B2 and B3, a source of calcium and trans fat-free.

FairPrice Frozen Chicken Nuggets - Hot and Spicy 850g ($6.35)

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For those missing McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets, here is an alternative.

Trans fat-free and halal-certified, the FairPrice nuggets are made with quality chicken thigh and breast meat, and coated with tempura which makes them crispy and fragrant.

FairPrice Frozen Roti Prata 480g (6 per pack) ($2.15)

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

On the topic of frozen foods, this can also be added as a quick meal fix for your family after a long day at work and school.

The roti prata is trans fat-free, cholesterol-free and halal-certified.

FairPrice Frozen Pak Satay with Gravy - Chicken (Pan Fry) 500g ($7.35)

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

This is unique in flavour and taste as it is prepared with a traditional recipe of fresh quality ingredients, and the gravy is provided.

The satay does not have any MSG or preservatives and is halal-certified.

FairPrice Free Range Honey Baked Ham 200g ($3.80)

This contains free-range pork from Australia and can be used in sandwiches, salads and on pizzas. Other popular variants are Virginia ham and gammon ham.