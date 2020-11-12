FairPrice on wheels now bigger and better

Starting today, the upgraded FairPrice on Wheels mobile store will make shopping even more convenient and accessible. The van is now a truck and it will a selection of more than 200 items, including fruit, vegetables, rice, milk, bread and even ice cream.

A community project by FairPrice to bring its wares closer to residents so they do not have to venture too far from home, FairPrice on Wheels will be available in Bukit Purmei (near Block 108) from Sunday to Tuesday, 9am to 2pm; Telok Blangah Rise (near Block 32) from Sunday to Tuesday, 3pm to 8pm; and West Coast Road (near Block 518) from Wednesday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm.

Locations for the truck are assessed and selected based on several criteria, such as the number of seniors residing in the area and the walking distance to the nearest supermarket.

WIN PRIZES

What's more, spin the wheel to win prizes with every $15 spent from now till Nov 25 (terms and conditions apply) or get a limited-edition FairPrice tote bag with a minimum $20 spend (while stocks last).

Meanwhile, check out some of FairPrice on Wheel's exciting promotions, with different selections for different periods.

From today till Nov 25, enjoy discounts of up to 18 per cent on Narcissus spiced pork cubes 142g ($2.95) and Narcissus whole mushroom 198g ($1.85), Ibumie Mi-Goreng Regular 5 x 80g ($1.35) and LKK Superior Light Soy Sauce 500ml ($1.50).

Do not miss out on the Gold Kili Traditional Kopi O 20 and Kopi O Kosong 20 ($1.95 each), FairPrice Chicken Nuggets 850g ($5.65), FairPrice Nonya Kaya 410g ($2.65), FairPrice Hainanese Kaya 400g ($2.65) and FairPrice Mee Suah 300g ($1.10).

From now till Nov 18, mix and match fresh vegetables with five 200g Value Fresh selections, such as chye sim, kang kong, red spinach, round spinach and sharp spinach (three for $2).

And from Nov 19 to 25, mix and match mushrooms from a selection of Hokto Bunashimeji Mushroom 100g, Hokto White Shimeji Mushroom 100g and Hokto Maitake Mushroom 100g (three for $3.55).

FairPrice on Wheels now accepts payment modes similar to any FairPrice store (except Singtel Dash).

LinkPoints will be given with a minimum spend of $20, but a Plus! card must be presented upon purchase for LinkPoints to be credited.

For more details, visit bit.ly/FPtruck