Fall in love with these Valentine's Day dining ideas

How extra should you be when it comes to Valentine's Day? As much or as little as your special someone wants.

Here are some suggestions:

STAY AT HOME

The Emperor's Romance from Cat & the Fiddle. Order via www.catandthefiddle.com or its stores at Clarke Quay Central and Westgate.

Not everyone wants to be out on Valentine's Day and being at home with the one you love can be just as wonderful.

But at least buy a cake to set the mood.

This one ($48.90) from Cat & the Fiddle pairs lychee, raspberries and rose with cream cheese on a graham cracker base.

For added fun, the cake comes with red heart sprinkles, silver dragees and a "Love" cake topper, so you can decorate the cake in any way you want.

Date Night of Dreams from Marks & Spencer

It doesn't matter where you are spending Valentine's Day, just don't turn up empty-handed.

Head to Marks & Spencer to get this set - Date Night of Dreams ($59.90) with milk, white and dark filled chocolates - and all should be good.

THE SURPRISE

Table, Naumi Hotel Singapore (Tel: 6403-6005)

While most would associate Valentine's Day with steaks and oysters, why not be adventurous?

Considering how passionate Indian cuisine can be, a meal at Table could unlock undiscovered culinary pleasures.

Dishes on the four-course menu ($88 a person) include tulsi bhatti murg (chicken cooked with basil, yogurt and spices) and the sexy walnut brownie with homemade salted caramel ice cream. There are vegetarian options too.

Skirt, W Singapore (Tel: 6808-7278)

If you want to get far away from the crowd on Valentine's Day, head to the edge of Sentosa.

Skirt presents Viva La Valentine's (from $256), a three-course dinner menu of items such as pan-seared sweetbreads with foie gras, tea-smoked and grilled grass-fed Argentinian beef fillet and rhubarb cheesecake.

For $100 more, you can add alcohol to your meal.

SOLID STANDARDS

Gordon Grill, Goodwood Park Hotel (Tel: 6730-1744)

Gordon Grill has been an authority on meats since 1963, so if you are seeking a classic Valentine's experience, you will be in good hands.

It offers two dinner menus - four-course for $288 a couple or five-course for $308 a couple - of classic dishes such as poached lobster with chicken roulade, mushroom and cavatelli pasta and grilled Japanese wagyu beef sirloin.

The service is impeccable too, so you will feel pampered and loved.

Jamie's Italian, Forum The Shopping Mall (Tel: 6655-7676)

Italian is a traditional Valentine's dinner choice and you can order the three-course menu from Jamie's Italian Forum, with dishes such as smoked duck salad, ribeye steak with scallops and two-way lobster ($125.95 a couple).

And to make the date even more special, you get to enjoy a box of chocolate truffles upon arrival.

MEAL WITH A VIEW

Urbana, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena (Tel: 6378-2060)

The view from the hotel's 33rd level is swoon-worthy, and since only 30 tables are available, this will add to the romance.

Urbana offers a five-course dinner (Sky22 Signature Kaya Toast, Mushroom Risotto and Balsamic Braised Wagyu Short Ribs are some of the dishes) at $198 a couple.

There are two seatings available (the 6pm one allows you time to go for drinks after).

Stellar at 1-Altitude (Tel: 6438-0410)

Stellar offers a view of the Singapore skyline from the 62nd level of One Raffles Place, plus a six-course meal of dishes such as The Red Sashimi with Loch Fyne salmon, the sustainable Brittany blue lobster in The Ocean and Get A Rhu-mmm, in a rhubarb compote.

There are vegetarian options too.

A window seat sets you back $244 a person, and you can add $200 for two glasses of Dom Perignon and a bouquet of flowers.

Vue, OUE Bayfront (Tel: 8879-0923)

When it comes to views, the one here ranks among the best in Singapore.

And for Valentine's Day, you get it with a four-course prix fixe menu. The highlight is the Seafood Platter made for two, with a selection of Speciale Geay oysters, Hokkaido spot prawns, sea urchin, bluefin tuna tartare and caviar.

The menu is $388 a couple, with $78 a person for optional beverage pairing.