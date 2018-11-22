Familiar ready-to-cook flavours in FairPrice's Asian Recipe Paste Mix

Time is money, especially in a fast-paced society like Singapore.

Whether you are working, a student or an amateur cook, we all enjoy tasty home-cooked meals after a long day.

FairPrice has made food prep simple and convenient with its Housebrand Asian Recipe Paste Mix range that is ready-to-cook and especially delectable for Singapore palates.

It comes in four different familiar flavours which hit close to home - Chicken Curry, Assam Fish, Green Curry and Tom Yam - and are priced affordably too.

Convenience food no longer just has to be about fast food takeaway or instant noodles.

The Asian Recipe Paste Mix features incredibly savoury, ready-made pastes that are trans fat free, but they do not skimp on the taste.

If one is strapped for time, it takes significantly fewer minutes to whip up mouth-watering Asian cuisine.

All you have to do is gather the main ingredients for each dish such as chicken, vegetables of your choice (potatoes go well in curries and mushrooms complement a tom yam base), or seafood such as prawns and squid.

Next, just add water to the sauce mix and you will have yourself an appetising dish.

Better still, there is no need to add salt or spices to taste, saving you more money and effort.

FairPrice Housebrand Asian Recipe Paste Mix is now available at all FairPrice outlets. From now till Dec 26, buy any two packs at $3.25 (usual price $2 per pack).

Here are some easy step-by-step cooking suggestions to get you started.

CHICKEN CURRY

1. Stir fry meat and potatoes with chicken curry paste over low heat until aromatic.

2. Pour in water and bring to boil and add in coconut milk.

3. Simmer in low heat, cook till meat is tender.

4. Serve.

TOM YAM

1. Mix the tom yam paste with water in a pot and bring to boil.

2. Simmer for five minutes and add prawns, squid, fish fillet and mushrooms.

3. Cook over medium heat until all ingredients are cooked and add lemon juice.

4.Serve.

ASSAM FISH

1. Mix the Assam Fish paste with water in a pot and bring to boil.

2. Add the fish fillet and simmer in medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes.

3. Add tomatoes and ladies' fingers and cook for another two to three minutes or until cooked.

4. Serve.

GREEN CURRY

1. Stir fry meat and zucchini with green curry paste over low heat until aromatic.

2. Pour in water and bring to boil and add in coconut milk.

3. Simmer in low heat till meat is tender.

4. Serve.

Brought to you by FairPrice

