Father's Day bites

MEAT FOR DAD

For Father's Day, Ginger (Parkroyal on Beach Road) offers the Hearty-Meaty Father's Day Set Menu (from $73 for two), with dishes such as Hainan Oxtail Stew, Beef Cheek Ragout Lasagne and Moroccan Roast Baby Lamb. The menu is available the whole of this month, go to bit.ly/prsinparentsday to order.

CRAB FOR DAD

Jen Singapore Tanglin celebrates Father's Day with a one-for-one crab offer. From now till June 30, you will get a Sri Lankan crab when you order a King Crab dish ($95). And for an additional $12, you get two lobster rolls and free delivery. Go to bit.ly/JEN-FathersDay2021 to order.

BRUNCH FOR DAD

Father's Day Brunch ($88) at Xperience Restaurant (SO/ Singapore, Tel: 6701-6800) is one with a three-tier brunch tower, a carving station and cheese trolley. Your dad will also receive a customised fragrance, and you could win a trip for two to SO/ Bangkok. The brunch is available on June 20 from noon to 2pm.

CAKE FOR DAD

Paris Baguette offers the Chocolate Teatra Earl Grey Cake ($60), a chocolate sponge cake layered with white chocolate cream and chocolate mousse. You can order through www.parisbaguette.com.sg and at all outlets. From June 18 to 20, it is available via GrabFood too.