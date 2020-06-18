Father's Day feasting ideas

FAMILY SET

Phase two begins tomorrow and we can head out to eat again (in a group of five), but if you prefer to be cautious and celebrate Father's Day at home, order in.

If Dad likes zi char, Lai Bao (Block 168, Toa Payoh Lorong 1) offers a Father's Day Special Home Delivery Family Set. The set for four is $98 (usual price $122) and comes with the signature Red Grouper Fishhead Steamboat. Send a WhatAapp message to 8896-5136 to book.

OSCAR'S AT HOME

If Dad misses dining at Oscar's but would rather be home, the Any Day Any Time Feast (from $140 for two, with free delivery) is the answer.

You'll get a selection of classics like Alaskan King Crab and Lobsters, and the classic Caesar salad. Call 6432-7481 to book.

CRAB & BEER

Sunbird Brewing Company has partnered with 3 Crab Delicacy to offer a special set ($108) from Saturday.

You'll get the Signature Curry Crab, six pieces of mantou and six bottles of craft beers (White IPA and Belgian Witbier). Go to

https://3crab.oddle.me/en_SG/ to order.

TEA PARTY TIME

For dads with a sweet tooth, try the tea party set ($188) from Knots & Gifts, which comes with goodies such as scones by Patisserie G, Basque burnt cheesecake by Aitor, cranberry pecan cookies, Gryphon Tea and flowers. Order via www.knotsandgifts.com