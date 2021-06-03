Father’s Day feasts, cakes for an in-house celebration

While the indications are the country will move out of phase two (heightened measures) by the June 13 deadline, there may be some who will want to play it safe and celebrate Father's Day on June 20 at home.

Take this chance to show your dad some appreciation.

Wondering what to order for him? Here are some suggestions.

Golden Moments

Golden Moments has a Black Forest Mao Shan Wang Durian Cake ($82.80) for Father's Day. It features a dark chocolate sponge, fresh cherry puree and Mao Shan Wang. And if you order before June 18, you get $10 off. You can buy this on www.goldenmoments.sg, or from retail stores such as Cheers and FairPrice Finest.

Breadtalk

A cake always works well for celebratory events, and the options from BreadTalk are tasty.

Chocolate Papamint ($38.80) has dark chocolate and peppermint, while Super Dad ($38.80) is a photogenic Oreo black sesame New York cheesecake.

These are available at all BreadTalk outlets and online via the usual delivery platforms. You can also order it from www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop till June 20.

Yan Cantonese Restaurant

For dads who like Cantonese food, you should not go wrong with a meal from Yan. Till June 20, it offers a six-course set menu. For $78 a person (minimum two sets), you get classics such as roast duck, house special baked pork ribs and braised six-head abalone.

Throw in the Yan Harvest Pen Cai (from $300 for five) and you have the perfect at-home feast.

Call 6384-5585 or visit www.yan.com.sg to order.

Park Hotel Clarke Quay

The Father's Day Seafood Grill Platter from Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay is good value, featuring seafood grilled with an exclusive house marinade. Look out for the Canadian lobster, crayfish and king prawns.

The platter comes with salad and truffle fries, and a bottle of Pinot Grigio.

The set is from $148 (for two) and available on June 19 and 20. To order, go to https://bit.ly/3i4Ip9L

Fat Cow

If Japanese food is more of his thing, Fat Cow (#01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Tel: 6735-0308) offers a special takeaway set lunch ($99) from June 15 to 20. The menu features items such as Chawanmushi, Yasai Seiro Mushi and Karei Nitsuke. Unless you are allergic to it, who does not like seafood?

Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore

You can also get seafood from the five-course Father's Day set menu at Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore.

For $119 a person, indulge in the Seafood Stew and a choice of mains (Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef, Atlantic Lobster Tail with Pan-seared Barramundi Fillet or Foie Gras with Pan Seared Chicken).

If you place your order before June 12, you get 10 per cent off. Call 6836-3333 or visit www.lawrys.com.sg