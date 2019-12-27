Feast on Golden Chef abalone this Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year a month away, start your reunion dinner preparation early with FairPrice.

Be spoilt for choice with the wide array of succulent, tender and subtly flavoured Golden Chef canned abalone and seafood products you can serve up this festive season.

Processed from premium grade live abalone, you cannot go wrong with the Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone (425g) and Golden Chef New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone (425g).

With a drained weight of 150g, these abalones are wild caught and not cultured.

Indulge further with the premium grade Golden Chef Australian Baby Abalone 6/8/10-12 pieces (425g, drained weight 150g).

For a Korean twist, try the Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone 8/10 pieces (420g, drained weight 150g), which fed on kelp and seaweed, giving them a distinct taste profile.

These baby abalone offerings are also processed from live abalone.

And why not share the love and gift your friends and family with the elegant and exquisite Golden Chef Prosperity Gift Set?

It consists of a can of Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone 425g (drained weight 150g), a can of Golden Chef Australian Baby Abalone 8 pieces 425g (drained weight 150g) and a can of Golden Chef Pacific Clams 425g (drained weight 150g).

Not only does it come with a free Golden Chef paper bag, the versatile gift box can also be used to hold a tissue box.

For those organising a big gathering, don't sweat it because the Golden Chef Royal Abalone Treasure Pot (1.8kg) will come to your rescue.

Featuring premium ingredients such as baby abalone, scallop, loco, bai ling mushroom, white fungus, and bamboo pith in superior chicken broth, this Taiwanese premium quality pen cai is suitable for 10 people.

For a more sumptuous meal, add ingredients such as roast meat, vegetable and prawn to enhance the flavours of the dish.

Every purchase of the pot also entitles you to a Happycall 24cm Brillo Pure Ceramic Stock Pot (worth $100) that is made in South Korea, while stocks last.

In addition, the first 1,500 customers purchasing the Prosperity Gift Set and the first 2,000 customers buying the Royal Abalone Treasure Pot using Visa cards from now to Feb 12 will receive a $5 discount.

Also, to add more flavour to your Chinese New Year spread, give Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil (360ml/650ml) a try.

South Korean Baby Abalone with Hot Mayo Miso Sauce. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Ideal for marinades, salads, stir-fries and soups, the local product is not only naturally cholesterol-free, it is also a Healthier Choice option as it is lower in saturated fat.

If you prefer something creamier, get the Golden Chef Roasted Sesame Dressing (400g).

Packed and produced in Japan, it has a rich sesame aroma with a creamy texture.

It is versatile and can be used as a dipping sauce for steamboat, for salad or for topping for all kinds of cuisine.

Abalone fans can also catch the first-ever Golden Chef live cook-off and vote for their favourite dish to win prizes from the brand, as well as witness celebrity chef Eric Teo's culinary prowess live during his abalone cooking demonstration.

Head to these sessions from 1pm to 3pm at Hillion Mall's B2 Atrium (Jan 4), FairPrice Xtra Nex at Level 3 (Jan 11) and AMK Hub's B2 Atrium (Jan 18).

Want to really kick things up a notch and impress your guests?

Stand to win a private dining session for a table of 10 (worth $4,888) with a minimum purchase of $88 worth of Golden Chef products in one receipt, from now to Jan 19.

Chef Teo will curate a seven-course abalone and seafood dinner for you and your family on Feb 6.

To participate, simply e-mail your name (as per NRIC), contact number, receipt number and image of the full receipt to goldenchef@fairprice.com.sg.

This is applicable for purchases made at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Xpress, Warehouse Club, Cheers, Unity and FairPrice Online.

Visit www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/golden-chef-roadshows/ for terms and conditions.

Chef Eric Teo's recipe for South Korean Baby Abalone with Hot Mayo Miso Sauce

SERVES FOUR PEOPLE

PREPARATION TIME:

15 MINUTES

COOKING TIME:

10 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

1 can, Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone 8 pieces

2 tbsps, canola oil

2 pcs, garlic, sliced

7 pcs, garlic flowers, cut into 3cm length

1 tbsp, fish sauce

½ tbsp, sugar

3 tbsp, mayonnaise

1 tbsp, white miso paste

1 red chilli, sliced for garnish

METHOD

1. Boil Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone in can for 15 minutes. Set aside to cool before opening. Drain well.

2. Heat canola oil in wok over high heat, fry garlic and garlic flowers till fragrant. Add fish sauce and sugar. Stir-fry all ingredients at high speed. Set aside.

3. Mix mayonnaise and miso paste together. Toss well.

4. Fry the mixture and abalone in a non-stick pan over high heat for 10 seconds. Remove from pan.

5. Garnish with chilli slices. Ready to serve.