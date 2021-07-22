Feast on these National Day delights

From today, dine-in ceases till Aug 18 now that Singapore has reverted to phase two (heightened alert).

But it does not mean you cannot support the local food and beverage community leading up to National Day and beyond.

For the country's 56th birthday, many restaurants and eateries are offering National Day promotions and specials that you can either pick up or have delivered.

Here are some suggestions on what to buy on our foodie countdown, one for each day next month leading up to Aug 9.

SWISSBAKE

Swissbake's limited-edition Gula Melaka Toast ($5.90) features premium gula melaka from Indonesia and is fluffy with a tender chew. Eat it alone or with a cup of kopi-o.

It is available till Sept 30 at supermarkets such as FairPrice and FairPrice Finest. You can also buy this online via RedMart or portopantry.com

BREADTALK

BreadTalk is celebrating National Day with the Chendol Go Go ($9.90, usually $12.80), available next month.

This is a layered creation comprising pandan chiffon cake, gula melaka mousse, sweetened red beans, glazed chendol and attap seed, topped with gula melaka jelly.

Get it at all BreadTalk outlets (except United Square and Singapore Cruise Centre) or order via the usual food delivery services and breadtalk.com.sg/shop

THE MARMALADE PANTRY

In August, The Marmalade Pantry will offer its National Day exclusives, Gula Melaka Petite Cake ($20) and Ondeh Ondeh Cupcake ($6).

The cake is a light pandan chiffon sponge cake layered with gula melaka filling and Chantilly cream, while toasted coconut shavings are added to the top.

The cupcake has a core of gula melaka encased in a dark chocolate truffle shell, and topped with a pandan frosting made with white chocolate, coconut milk and pandan.

Go to delivery.themarmalade pantry.com.sg/en_SG to order.

NUSANTARA SINGAPORE

Nusantara Singapore has come up with two dishes - Chicken Rendang Lasagna ($18) and Mee Rebusta ($18).

The lasagne is roti jala layered with a delicious chicken rendang, mozzarella, coconut bechamel and sliced tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the Mee Rebusta is made with fettuccine with sliced beef, prawns, beancurd, egg, green chillies and spring onions topped with homemade gravy.

These are available from Aug 1 to 9 for delivery only. Order via nusantara.sg/order or delivery services.

SWENSEN'S

We love a deal, so check out Swensen's So Shiok! set ($56, usual price $73.50).

It comes with a So Shiok! Platter (prawn cake, calamari rings, chicken tenders and fries, served with laksa and chilli crab dips), two mains, two soups, two drinks and a Goreng Pisang Split.

The set is available for takeaway from all outlets, or have it delivered via the usual delivery services.

MORGANFIELD'S

For a family celebration, the National Day Sharing Bundle ($128.90, good for four) from Morganfield's is something to consider.

You get full slabs of Satay Baby Back Ribs and Hickory BBQ Baby Back Ribs, four Satay Skewers of either pork belly or chicken, Buffalo Wings, Mac & Cheese and Pilaf Rice.

To order, visit order.morganfields.com.sg

CHILLI PADI

Chilli Padi's Laksa Pao Fan ($68) combines a current trend with a classic. You will get steamed white rice, whole prawns, battered fish fillets, pacific clams and seafood beancurd rolls in a laksa broth, topped with coriander, egg floss and rice crisps.

Here is the touch I appreciate - the set comes with biodegradable CornWare cutlery and bowls.

Order via www.chillipadi.com.sg or call 6340-1042.

KAM'S ROAST

In August, Kam's Roast (#02-210, Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6513-3718) offers the Hong Kong Roast National Day Set Meal ($56, good for four).

It features three of the restaurant's signature roasts (roast duck, soya chicken and barbecue char siew), so all you need is to cook rice and dinner is served.

Although this deal is not available for delivery, you can order it for takeaway. And it gives you a chance to make a quick visit to Jewel Changi Airport too.

This set is sold only on weekdays, excluding the eve of National Day and National Day.

TIGER BEER

After the past 18 months, no one will blame you if you want nothing but a beer this National Day.

Try Tiger Beer's National Day offering, the Tiger Orchid Brew (recommended retail price $11.70).

The can is designed by local musician-artist Narelle Kheng, and the limited-edition flavour is now available in four-can packs at leading supermarkets, minimarts, convenience stores and online channels islandwide until Aug 31.